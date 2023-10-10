Jaimee Lambert tackles Emily Bates during the AFLW R6 match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at RSEA Park on October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WITH four rounds remaining, now is the time to begin to pull the trigger on premium trade targets - balance this with players who will generate cash over the next few weeks and your final trades are bound to run smoothly.

Usual suspects in Ebony Marinoff and Charlie Rowbottom led all comers this week with respective scores of 153 and 133, registering 27 tackles between them.

Jaimee Lambert was immense in the Saints' third straight win, laying 10 tackles to accompany seven clearances and 16 kicks. Her score of 124 was her best for the year and proved to coaches how valuable a POD can be in securing a Fantasy win.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

North Melbourne's midfield continued to produce quality scores, with Ash Riddell, Jasmine Garner and Jenna Bruton scoring 118, 117 and 116 respectively.

Laura Gardiner once again led the forward line scoring, recording her fifth score over 100 for the year (115) while Emma O'Driscoll was the standout in defence (109).

Kiara Bowers and Marianna Anthony were among the players who failed to return from injury while Paxy Paxman was a late out - keep an eye on these players leading up to the first bounce on Friday night.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

1. Kate Dempsey (MID, $1M) + $177,000

2. Jenna Bruton (MID, $1.1M) + $136,000

3. Nat Exon (FWD, $745,000) + $125,000

4. Belinda Smith (DEF, $902,000) + $124,000

5. Elisabeth Georgostathis (MID, $848,000) + $118,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

1. Hayley Miller (MID, $609,000) - $144,000

2. Roxanne Roux (FWD, $372,000) - $131,000

3. Tamara Smith (MID, $513,000) - $120,000

4. Lauren Butler (DEF, $556,000) - $119,000

5. Joanna Lin (DEF, $358,000) - $118,000

Tamara Smith in action during the AFLW R6 match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at RSEA Park on October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE PERFECT PODS (POINTS OF DIFFERENCE)

1. Olivia Vesely (MID, $859,000), ownership: 0.73 per cent, round score: 72

2. Kirsty Lamb (MID, $978,000), ownership: 1.08 per cent, round score: 101

3. Jaimee Lambert (MID, $1.1M), ownership: 1.2 per cent, round score: 124

4. Kate Dempsey (MID, $1M), ownership: 1.39 per cent, round score: 114

5. Emily Bates (MID, $1.2M), ownership: 5.53 per cent, round score: 120

BUY

Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1.6M)

Jasmine Garner emerged as a clear M1 candidate for the front half of the season, but a run of form from Marinoff has seen her become the player everyone must secure in the latter weeks of the AFLW Fantasy season. Bouncing back from her lowest score of the season, she produced a 20-7 kick-to-handball ratio - her greatest Fantasy asset. A great captain choice, too, you'll need her in your side to continue keeping up with your competition.

Emma Kearney (DEF, $919,000)

Another player who is reaching her peak at the right time of year, Kearney continues to score well despite a strong year from the Kangaroos, which can often halt scoring power for defenders. Also generating points through kicking, scores of 73, 80 and 86 see her as a must-have defender for a winning Fantasy side.

Emma Kearney kicks the ball under pressure from Hayley Miller during the AFLW R6 match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on October 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Laura Gardiner (FWD, $1.4M)

Dominant from the outset, Gardiner rewarded those who started her on their side. For those who didn't, though, she is a must-have and a clear F1 heading into the final rounds of the season. Her centre bounce attendances and around the ground impact - including high tackle and kick counts - make her the perfect Fantasy 'forward'.

Zarlie Goldsworthy (FWD, $991,000)

Despite not yet breaking into the top five Fantasy forwards, Goldsworthy's constant improvement has left her worthy of a spot in your team. With 100 per cent game time across the past five matches, she has produced reliable scores with and without kicking a bag of goals. In a position where it can be hard to find consistency, she will be important to a successful end to your Fantasy season.

Learn More 00:34

Charli Wicksteed (MID, $434,000)

While there are plenty of stars, including Ally Morphett, who should still be on your to-buy list, Wicksteed is a great value option who could set you up to achieve your final trade targets in the coming weeks. The low-price mid has scored 43 and 65 in the past two weeks despite limited game time, laying eight tackles in round six despite only registering 51 per cent time on ground. Utilise her as a downgrade option and a reliable, money-making benchwarmer for the latter end of the season.

SELL

Kiara Bowers (MID, $1.4M)

She may bounce back strong, but while Bowers remains under an injury cloud, it is best to inject the $1.4M back into your fielded team rather than holding on for too long. You could use this cash to facilitate a straight swap for Garner or Marinoff, or purchase Wicksteed to foster a double upgrade.

Fleur Davies (RUC, $456,000)

While Davies will serve a one-match suspension in round seven, it may be the perfect chance to upgrade her to a stronger candidate in Morphett, Jess Good or Mim Strom if you have the room to move in your salary cap. Scores of 13, 36 and 29 in the middle of the season stunted her cash generation, but if you started Davies in your side, you will still generate $156,000 to improve your squad.

Tyanna Smith (MID, $833,000)

A strong season for Smith upon her return from an ACL injury has seen her generate a whopping $533,000 for coaches so far. Now is the perfect time to upgrade Smith to a premium player, and at a price of $833,000, not much extra cash will be needed to bridge the gap.

Matilda Scholz (RUC, $785,000)

Scholz has had an incredible debut year, but similarly to Davies, she finds herself out of contention to be the leading Fantasy ruck barring any major score increase in the coming weeks. Priced at $785,000, it will be easier to upgrade Scholz to a premium ruck than it will be for those trading out Davies.

Matilda Scholz and Ally Morphett compete in the ruck during the AFLW R6 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Alberton Oval on October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Chelsea Randall (FWD, $673,000)

Despite averaging only 56.3 points this season, Randall still has an ownership percentage of 29.4. These coaches will need to think about moving her on as she continues to drop in value after producing two scores under 50. It will be hard to facilitate an upgrade at her price, but it will be necessary in the pursuit of a winning Fantasy side.

TARGET

With four rounds to play in the home and away season, let's take a look at the top targets across each line (excluding bench options):

D: Belinda Smith, Hannah Priest, Emma Kearney, Charlotte Thomas, Chantel Emonson

M: Ebony Marinoff, Jasmine Garner, Charlie Rowbottom, Ash Riddell, Anne Hatchard

R: Ally Morphet, Mim Strom

F: Laura Gardiner, Bonnie Toogood, Kate Hore, Nina Morrison, Nicola Barr