The Tigers are looking at the ruck market after Ivan Soldo's departure to the Power

Sam Naismith looks on during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 12, 2017. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND will consider former Swan Sam Naismith as a delisted free agent as the Tigers scour the ruck market.

The Tigers lost 2019 premiership ruckman Ivan Soldo in a last-day deal with Port Adelaide during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, leaving them with just co-captain Toby Nankervis and youngster Samson Ryan as ruck options.

Richmond had wanted to retain the contracted Soldo, but the 27-year-old had pursued a move to the Power, who traded three selections for him to lead their ruck department.

The Tigers are now on the ruck search, with Naismith on the radar as an option after a standout campaign in the VFL with Port Melbourne.

The 31-year-old ruckman, who played 30 games for the Swans in an injury-hit career, averaged 14 disposals and nearly 40 hitouts a game at the level and could be signed by any club once the delisted free agency period begins next Wednesday, given he was previously on an AFL list.

He had undergone three knee reconstructions during his Sydney career, having played 17 games in 2017 before his final two appearances in Swans colours in 2020, but has pieced together a good run of fitness this season.

Sam Naismith grabs the ball against Tom Downie during the R3 VFL match between Port Melbourne and Williamstown at DSV Stadium on April 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Soldo and Jordon Sweet (to Port Adelaide), Brodie Grundy (Sydney), Tom Fullarton (Melbourne), Todd Goldstein (Essendon) and Matt Flynn (West Coast) moved clubs as either trades or free agents this month.

It leaves the Tigers among clubs looking at ruck options with the delisted free agency window and national and rookie drafts to come, with out-of-contract Port Adelaide veteran Scott Lycett still weighing his future.

The Tigers will look at Lycett, with St Kilda and Collingwood also potential suitors, while the Western Bulldogs could also be on the hunt for ruck depth after losing Sweet.