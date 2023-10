The AFLCA votes are in for AFLW round eight

Ally Anderson warms up ahead of round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING competition best and fairest winner Ally Anderson has closed the gap on Jas Garner on the AFLCA coaches’ votes leaderboard, with a perfect ten votes in round eight bringing her just four votes behind the star Kangaroo.

Garner picked up one vote for her efforts against Narrm on Saturday night, her lowest return for the year, albeit she has polled in every round.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Anderson was one of six players to receive the perfect ten votes, including Greater Western Sydney’s teenage sensation Zarlie Goldsworthy for her sensational five-goal haul against Carlton on Saturday.

HAWTHORN v RICHMOND

10 Monique Conti (RICH)

8 Grace Egan (RICH)

3 Gabby Seymour (RICH)

3 Emily Bates (HAW)

3 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)

2 Mackenzie Eardley (HAW)

1 Katie Brennan (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Brennan burst begins 50th game in style Katie Brennan shows how dangerous she is in front of the big sticks with two consecutive majors in short time

00:42 Hawks fly past like lightning as Fellows finishes Tahlia Fellows gets on the end of a stunning team play to pop Hawthorn in the lead

00:39 Yassir turns on the gears in silkiest of snaps Emelia Yassir pops her side in front with this super finish in the final term

00:52 Greiser gives one a roost as Richmond runs home Caitlin Greiser unleashes a mammoth shot in the final term to help secure a crucial victory for her side

04:41 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Richmond The Hawks and Tigers clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

03:03 AFLW full post-match, R8: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round eight's match against Hawthorn

02:44 AFLW full post-match, R8: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round eight's match against Richmond

10:10 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Richmond Extended highlights of the Hawks and Tigers clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

WESTERN BULLDOGS v SYDNEY

10 Chloe Molloy (SYD)

7 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

5 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

5 Cynthia Hamilton (SYD)

2 Montana Ham (SYD)

1 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Swans catch fire in hot minute Back-to-back goals from Rebecca Privitelli and Brooke Lochland give their side a great head start

00:38 Cranston snap puts Dogs on the board Richelle Cranston nails this ripping snap to give her side their first major of the afternoon

00:46 Beruldsen's snap makes Dogs pay The Swans' forward pressure proves too much as Montana Beruldsen finishes it off with this snap

00:46 Swans put the foot down in statement minute Another pair of goals in quick succession sees the Swans kick clear to their largest lead of the match

00:28 Sheppard worse for wear after crunching Gutknecht tackle Britney Gutknecht may come under scrutiny for this brutal tackle on Paige Sheppard during the third quarter

06:01 AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Sydney The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:01 AFLW full post-match, R8: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round eight's match against Western Bulldogs

06:39 AFLW full post-match, R8: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round eight's match against Sydney

11:49 AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Sydney Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Swans clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

BRISBANE v ADELAIDE

10 Ally Anderson (BL)

7 Sophie Conway (BL)

6 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

5 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

2 Isabel Dawes (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:24 Ponter's runner opens Crows' account Danielle Ponter puts the finishing touch on this brilliant end-to-end play for the Crows

00:42 Outstanding Smith kicks Lions ahead Taylor Smith nails this stunning goal to give her side the lead early in the second term

00:23 Ponter's third continues Crows' momentum Danielle Ponter ensures her side starts the second half where they left off in the first with this goal her third of the afternoon

00:18 Jones slams it home and puts Crows back in front Eloise Jones puts through her second of the afternoon to give her side back the lead late in the third term

05:12 AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide The Lions and Crows clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:13 AFLW last two mins: Lions hold on to snap Crows' streak The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Adelaide in round eight

07:26 AFLW full post-match, R8: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round eight's match against Adelaide

04:30 AFLW full post-match, R8: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round eight's match against Brisbane

10:40 AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Lions and Crows clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY v CARLTON

10 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

7 Breann Moody (CARL)

6 Haneen Zreika (GWS)

5 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

2 Abbie McKay (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Sherar's silky bender brings Blue delight Keeley Sherar tracks the footy and nails a classy running snap to open proceedings

00:36 Goldsworthy gem a thing of beauty Zarlie Goldsworthy breaks away from the contest and drills a wonderful goal on her non-preferred

00:42 Pease does it with ease as Giants surge back Emily Pease nails the clean finish to cap off a hard-earned GWS team goal

00:37 Goldsworthy's insane golden minute stuns everyone Zarlie Goldsworthy executes a magnificent trap and snap before drilling another just moments later to give GWS a handy lead

03:37 AFLW last two mins: Giants hold off Blues in epic finish The thrilling final moments between GWS and Carlton in round eight

05:52 AFLW Highlights: GWS v Carlton The Giants and Blues clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:26 AFLW full post-match, R8: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round eight's match against GWS

06:51 AFLW full post-match, R8: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round eight's match against Carlton

01:54 Goldsworthy's magic five proves the difference in Giant win Zarlie Goldsworthy boots five majors and plays a starring role to lead GWS to victory

10:10 AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Carlton Extended highlights of the Giants and Blues clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

YARTAPUULTI v GOLD COAST

7 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

7 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

5 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

4 Erin Phillips (PORT)

3 Maria Moloney (PORT)

2 Julia Teakle (PORT)

2 Gemma Houghton (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Dancing McLaughlin drills silky smooth ripper Niamh McLaughlin turns her opponents inside out and nails an impressive early major

00:30 Whitfort flashes and dashes for early gem Claudia Whitfort shows her class with a brilliant bursting finish from the stoppage

00:42 O'Dea leaves them for dust in moment of magic Ebony O'Dea intercepts at pace and bursts away to drill an electric major

00:36 Electric double play puts Power in box seat Gemma Houghton turns on the jets to drill a big goal before setting up Julia Teakle's classy finish with a slick handball

03:18 AFLW last two mins: Dupuy snap seals draw for Suns against Power The thrilling final moments between Yartapuulti and Gold Coast in round eight

06:33 AFLW full post-match, R8: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Yartapuulti

05:00 AFLW Highlights: Yartapuulti v Gold Coast The Power and Suns clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

10:54 AFLW full post-match, R8: Power Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after round eight's match against Gold Coast

11:18 AFLW Mini-Match: Yartapuulti v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Power and Suns clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

NARRM v NORTH MELBOURNE

10 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

7 Tahlia Gillard (MELB)

7 Olivia Purcell (MELB)

2 Mia King (NMFC)

2 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

1 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

1 Shelley Heath (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Martin owns big-time moment for dream start Niamh Martin nails her first career goal amidst Demons pressure to open the scoring

00:30 Hore's big pluck brings Dee delight Kate Hore sticks a terrific contested grab and converts with perfection

00:37 Hanks glides and dances to mesmerising major Tyla Hanks extends Narrm's lead with a superb moment of class and skill

00:33 Zanker arrow puts icing on splendid Narrm night Eden Zanker outbodies her opponent and splits the middle to seal victory

04:09 AFLW Highlights: Narrm v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

06:11 AFLW full post-match, R8: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round eight's match against Narrm

04:59 AFLW full post-match, R8: Demons Watch Narrm's press conference after round eight's match against Nth Melbourne

10:05 AFLW Mini-Match: Narrm v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Demons and Kangaroos clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

COLLINGWOOD v GEELONG

8 Mikala Cann (COLL)

8 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

8 Sabrina Frederick (COLL)

2 Jordyn Allen (COLL)

2 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

2 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Cann gives Pies breakthrough goal Mikala Cann ends the game's goalless drought with this kick sailing through early in the second term

00:42 Fowler delivers from long-range Erica Fowler nails this ripping goal from well beyond the arc to give her side their third of the afternoon

00:37 Morrison's brilliance gets Cats on the board Nina Morrison curls through her side's first major of the match during the third term

04:01 AFLW last two mins: Magpies v Cats The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Geelong in round eight

04:42 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Geelong The Magpies and Cats clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:11 AFLW full post-match, R8: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round eight's match against Geelong

04:08 AFLW full post-match, R8: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round eight's match against Collingwood

10:35 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Geelong Extended highlights of the Magpies and Cats clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

WALYALUP v ST KILDA

9 Dana East (FRE)

7 Orlagh Lally (FRE)

5 Angelique Stannett (FRE)

3 Mim Strom (FRE)

2 Aine Tighe (FRE)

2 Madeleine Scanlon (FRE)

1 Tyanna Smith (STK)

1 Hayley Miller (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Aine 'Tighe's' it all together for the perfect start Walyalup hit the scoreboard within the first 30 seconds of the game thanks to a classy baulk and finish by Irish export Aine Tighe

00:34 'Oh O'Sullivan': Gabby O'Sullivan's GOTY contender Walyalup get an early break as Gabby O'Sullivan nails her shot from the boundary putting her hand up for goal of the season

00:39 Miller takes advantage as Saints search for answers Hayley Miller nails the goal on the run from 30m after playing the advantage putting Walyalup in a commanding position

05:06 AFLW Highlights: Walyalup vs St Kilda The Dockers and Saints clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

03:10 AFLW full post-match, R8: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round eight's match against Fremantle

03:11 AFLW full post-match, R8: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round eight's match against St Kilda

10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: Walyalup v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Dockers and Saints clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

ESSENDON v WEST COAST

10 Emma Swanson (WCE)

6 Sophie McDonald (WCE)

6 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

4 Ella Roberts (WCE)

3 Aisling McCarthy (WCE)

1 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:46 Eagles double up in brilliant fast start West Coast's Amy Franklin and Aisling McCarthy kick the opening two goals early in the first quarter

00:38 Cain's day done after big hit Bomber Steph Cain ruled out after suffering a head knock in this incident

00:41 Clarke brings the house down with incredible goal Bombers' Amber Clarke kicks a big time goal on the run from the boundary early in fourth term

04:33 AFLW Highlights: Essendon vs West Coast The Bombers and Eagles clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:11 AFLW full post-match, R8: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Essendon

09:05 AFLW full post-match, R8: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round eight's match against West Coast

10:13 AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v West Coast Extended highlights of the Bombers and Eagles clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

LEADERBOARD

61 Jasmine Garner NMFC

57 Ally Anderson BL

56 Laura Gardiner SYD

52 Monique Conti RICH

52 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

48 Tyla Hanks MELB

46 Madison Prespakis ESS

46 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

46 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

45 Bonnie Toogood ESS

41 Claudia Whitfort GCFC

39 Kate Hore MELB

37 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

35 Brittany Bonnici COLL

35 Anne Hatchard ADEL

35 Alyce Parker GWS

33 Emily Bates HAW

31 Nina Morrison GEEL

30 Brianna Davey COLL

30 Abbey Dowrick PORT

30 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS