00:33 Mins

Dancing McLaughlin drills silky smooth ripper

Niamh McLaughlin turns her opponents inside out and nails an impressive early major

Latest AFLW Videos
  1. 05:52

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Carlton

    The Giants and Blues clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  2. 00:36

    Goldsworthy gem a thing of beauty

    Zarlie Goldsworthy breaks away from the contest and drills a wonderful goal on her non-preferred

    AFLW
  3. 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  4. 00:38

    Cranston snap puts Dogs on the board

    Richelle Cranston nails this ripping snap to give her side their first major of the afternoon

    AFLW
  5. 00:38

    Swans catch fire in hot minute

    Back-to-back goals from Rebecca Privitelli and Brooke Lochland give their side a great head start

    AFLW
  6. 00:55

    Reigning premier vs raging challenger: Dees-Roos blockbuster

    The Kangaroos and Demons share a 6-1 record heading into a potentially season-defining clash

    AFLW
  7. 00:57

    Huge clash beckons between AFLW royalty

    Four of six premierships in AFLW history have been won by these two clubs and there's plenty on the line again this weekend

    AFLW
  8. 02:24

    DEEP DIVE: How North is breaking records in defence

    Gemma Bastiani is joined by Sydney's Chloe Molloy to go in-depth on North Melbourne's tough defence ahead of its clash against Narrm

    AFLW
  9. 04:41

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Richmond

    The Hawks and Tigers clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  10. 00:51

    Goalkicking giant leads from front: Brennan's best moments

    Katie Brennan set to celebrate her 50th game against Hawthorn in AFLW round eight

    AFLW
  11. 03:21

    Footy Feed: Stingy Roos, goal-happy Dees, AFLW blockbuster

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  12. 03:03

    Player, coach, umpire: Ebony's huge contribution honoured

    AFLW Indigenous Round honouree Ebony Abbott-McCormack shares her remarkable football journey, from player to coach to umpire and now working as an Indigenous health practitioner

    AFLW

Match Highlights

  • 04:44

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Narrm

    The Eagles and Demons clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

    The Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Essendon

    The Tigers and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:41

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:17

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Walyalup

    The Cats and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Match Replays
  • 1:23:11

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Richmond

    The Hawks and Tigers clash in round eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:53

    AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Narrm

    The Eagles and Demons clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:15

    AFLW Match Replay: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:28:57

    AFLW Match Replay: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

    The Kangaroos and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:27:02

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Essendon

    The Tigers and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:39

    AFLW Match Replay: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:59

    AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v Hawthorn

    The Swans and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:19:27

    AFLW Match Replay: Geelong v Walyalup

    The Cats and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:29

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:26:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Crows and the Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFLW
  • 1:21:38

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:22:05

    AFLW Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

The W Show

  • 22:23

    The W Show: The 'superpower' driving Dees' GF dream

    Melbourne star Libby Birch joins The W Show to preview the massive Grand Final between the Demons and Lions

    AFLW
  • 22:36

    The W Show: History fuels PF rivals, star mid must 'step up'

    Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to preview preliminary final action and more

    AFLW
  • 22:09

    The W Show: Pies' 'bring it on' mentality, superstar's tag-breaking tactics

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins The W Show to break down all the semi final action, the All-Aus squad and gives an insight into how to break a tag

    AFLW
  • 22:41

    The W Show: Lions out for revenge, 'dangerous' players who'll define finals

    Essendon captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to preview week one of finals action, how Geelong has become a scoring powerhouse and the players set to star on the big stage

    AFLW
  • 22:46

    The W Show: Which Lion can cause Pies most pain, B&F on the line

    Dogs captain Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to discuss the her side's must-win clash, who the Pies must watch against Brisbane and the game that could decide the AFLW best and fairest

    AFLW
  • 28:13

    The W Show: Replacing Randall, how to expose the top four

    Collingwood star Ruby Schleicher joins The W Show to discuss a potential replacement for injured Crows star Chelsea Randall, the player in a 'league of their own' and how to defeat the best teams in the competition

    AFLW
  • 23:52

    The W Show: Celebrating Pride, the match-ups shaping finals

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the importance of Pride Round, a potential Grand Final preview and where the Bombers are at after seven rounds

    AFLW
  • 19:27

    The W Show: The Hawks' revival, why fans need draft 'patience'

    Libby Birch joins Sarah Black and Sarah Olle to discuss the Dees' strong R6 finish, the Showdown's star power, and why fans need 'patience'

    AFLW
  • 21:29

    The W Show: Tackling a dangerous issue, the race for the eight

    Collingwood co-captain Bri Davey joins Nat Edwards and Sarah Black to take a look at the season so far, how the Tigers tamed the Lions, and the upcoming Showdown

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big departures, key injuries put Dockers in tough spot

    The W Show discuss the difficult circumstances facing Fremantle heading into AFLW season seven

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Dees developing 'winning edge' to bridge GF gap

    Libby Birch explains Melbourne's challenging pre-season schedule on The W Show

    AFLW
  • 19:18

    The W Show: Why Dees' leaders shielded group from GF review

    Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Libby Birch preview season seven, delve into the Grand Final rematch and more

    AFLW

Press Conferences

  • 06:51

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round eight's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 02:26

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round eight's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:30

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round eight's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 07:26

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round eight's match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 06:39

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round eight's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 04:01

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round eight's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 02:44

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round eight's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 03:03

    AFLW full post-match, R8: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round eight's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 03:52

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Narrm

    AFLW
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:07

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.