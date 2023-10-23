Gemma and Warnie discuss the Fantasy action from an eventful round eight

Emily Bates during the round six AFLW match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at RSEA Park, October 07, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT IS a close contest at the top of the overall rankings as the top five are separated by just 41 points in the race for the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The inaugural AFLW Fantasy season has thrown up plenty of challenges and coaches aiming for the car (or one of the coveted top 100 hats) will be sweating on their final six trades. Should they be looking to differentiate themselves, or play a straight bat?

Aiming to select players who may get a boost in scoring due to their easier fixtures has long been a strategy of Fantasy coaches, especially in the final rounds.

Emily Bates could be a midfielder worth considering due to Hawthorn's favourable fixture and her increase in tackling. Breann Moody, coming off a season-high 135, might offer big points in the ruck or you may consider Tahlia Hickie, who has a couple of tasty match-ups.

This is the final roster game for Fantasy leagues playing head-to-head matches with the Grand Final to be played across round 10. The top two teams will play off for the summer bragging rights.

Plenty of your questions are answered on the latest episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Gemma and Warnie.

Episode guide

1:30 - Warnie and Gemma look at their scores for round eight.

2:50 - Chloe Molloy broke a record on her way to 137 Fantasy points.

4:10 - Gemma is happy with Blaithin Mackin who scored 89.

5:45 - The race towards the Toyota Corolla Cross is tight at the top.

7:35 - Breann Moody racked up a huge score as the solo ruck for the Blues.

11:25 - Was Mon Conti happy with her performance on the weekend?

15:00 - Should we consider Kiara Bowers?

19:00 - How many players are left in your squad from round one?

22:10 - Easiest match-ups for the last two rounds according to the Scale of Hardness.

25:55 - Why Zarlie Goldsworthy may not be a good use of cash this week as a trade in target.

29:25 - Gemma suggests Bella Smith might be a good cheap option as she's playing in the Swans' ruck.

34:40 - Warnie suggests why a POD isn't always the way to climb the rankings.