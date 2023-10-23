A ROUND of upsets, draws and top-four clashes has thrown the top eight wide open with two rounds remaining.
While the make-up of the top four is unlikely to change, the order is still up for grabs, and 13th-placed Fremantle is still in contention for finals after a strong win over St Kilda.
Collingwood is building nicely, Geelong is sliding, and Sydney has come from the clouds after a thumping win over the Western Bulldogs.
How's the run home shaping up for your side?
Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs have not been considered.
1. Melbourne
28 points (seven wins, one loss), 266 per cent
Melbourne is currently in the box seat for the minor premiership, but as we've seen over the past few weeks, anything can happen. The Demons should be too strong for Fremantle at Casey Fields, but their chances of a top-two spot will rest on the blockbuster round 10 clash with Brisbane.
The run home
R9: Fremantle @ Casey Fields
R10: Brisbane @ Brighton Homes Arena
2. Adelaide
28 points (seven wins, one loss), 210.8 per cent
The Crows should secure a top-two spot this weekend against North Melbourne, boosted by the fact the game is at Norwood Oval. Just whether they can pinch back top spot after conceding it over the weekend will come down to percentage, and they have West Coast in the final round of the season.
The run home
R9: North Melbourne @ Norwood Oval
R10: West Coast @ Mineral Resources Park
3. North Melbourne
24 points (six wins, two losses), 236.2 per cent
Things start to get a little dicey now for the Roos, having lost to Melbourne over the weekend. The final-round game against the winless Western Bulldogs should be enough to secure a top-four berth, given they're unlikely to knock off Adelaide and their already healthy percentage.
The run home
R9: Adelaide @ Norwood Oval
R10: Western Bulldogs @ VU Whitten Oval
4. Brisbane
24 points (six wins, two losses), 163.3 per cent
Brisbane's victory over Adelaide was crucial in helping create a buffer from fifth spot, and Essendon's surprise loss to West Coast was also very beneficial in the same vein. Two losses would make things very tricky in securing a top-four spot, but the Lions should be too strong for St Kilda at RSEA Park this weekend.
The run home
R9: St Kilda @ RSEA Park
R10: Melbourne @ Brighton Homes Arena
5. Essendon
20 points (five wins, three losses), 102.4 per cent
The Bombers did themselves no favours in blowing its game against West Coast, failing to capitalise on the wind when it was blowing their way. They're now a game off the top four, instead of being level with Brisbane. Barring any further calamities, their destiny is in their own hands – Essendon should be too strong for Carlton, but Gold Coast in Mackay is tricky.
The run home
R9: Carlton @ Windy Hill
R10: Gold Coast @ Great Barrier Reef Arena
6. Collingwood
20 points (five wins, three losses), 101.1 per cent
The Pies have now won four on the trot and have shot into sixth position, having had their backs to the wall a month ago. It's still a possibility to slip out of finals, but unlikely to happen, with Collingwood to start favourites against both Sydney and Richmond. Losing one of the two increases the vulnerability, especially with its percentage sitting awfully close to those outside of the eight
The run home
R9: Sydney @ Henson Park
R10: Richmond @ Victoria Park
7. Gold Coast
18 points (four wins, three losses, one draw), 106.5 per cent
The draw with Port Adelaide turns things on its head somewhat for the Suns, with percentage now being less of a factor given the two-point buffer they've created on those beneath them. The Suns at the very least have to beat the Giants this weekend to help their chances, and are playing at home, while the Essendon game in Mackay looms as a genuine 50-50.
The run home
R9: Greater Western Sydney @ Heritage Bank Stadium
R10: Essendon @ Great Barrier Reef Arena
8. Geelong
16 points (four wins, four losses), 118.5 per cent
A costly loss to Collingwood has seen the Cats slide from sixth to eighth, but given the six-point margin, the slender percentage gap they have on teams in their vicinity remains relatively intact. Richmond and Hawthorn won't be pushovers to say the least, although the Hawks game is at GMHBA Stadium, a ground that has brought many a team unstuck over the years. One win of the two is a minimum requirement, two of two would see the Cats in the running to host an elimination final.
The run home
R9: Richmond @ Ikon Park
R10: Hawthorn @ GMHBA Stadium
9. Carlton
16 points (four wins, four losses), 97.8 per cent
Lost a heartbreaker to Greater Western Sydney – a game the Blues should have well and truly locked away, given their midfield dominance – but St Kilda and Essendon losing and Gold Coast's draw has helped Carlton hold off challenges from beneath, and remain in touch with the top eight. With games against Essendon and St Kilda, a lot will depend on what form each inconsistent side appears in, but the Blues will need two wins to be completely safe.
The run home
R9: Essendon @ Windy Hill
R10: St Kilda @ Ikon Park
10. Sydney
16 points (four wins, four losses), 97.1 per cent
The Swans' thumping win over the Western Bulldogs has brought them right back into finals contention again, raising their percentage by a whopping 17.3 to be in the mix for eighth spot. Defeating Collingwood – while unlikely – would throw a real cat among the pigeons, and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval should be a belter.
The run home
R9: Collingwood @ Henson Park
R10: Fremantle @ Fremantle Oval
11. Richmond
16 points (four wins, four losses), 96.4 per cent
The Tigers did what they had to do, scraping over the line against a dogged Hawthorn to remain in the hunt for finals. The match against Geelong this weekend is a genuine eight-pointer, with the Tigers able to put themselves in a strong position with a win and consign the Cats to scrapping for eighth at the same time. Given Collingwood's form, the Pies should win in round 10, meaning it's unlikely the Tigers will make the eight.
The run home
R9: Geelong @ Ikon Park
R10: Collingwood @ Victoria Park
12. St Kilda
16 points (four wins, four losses), 90.6 per cent
It wasn't the right time to drop a game, given the log-jam now in play outside of the top eight. While an upset win against Brisbane would be ideal, a narrow loss is second on the list of preferences, given the need to keep percentage intact. Anyone who can lock away two from two in the final weeks is in the box seat for that eighth spot, but that's unlikely for the Saints.
The run home
R9: Brisbane @ RSEA Park
R10: Carlton @ Ikon Park
13. Fremantle
16 points (four wins, four losses), 80.7 per cent
Did just what they needed to do to keep their outside finals chances alive, the healthy win over St Kilda ensuring the Dockers remain in touch on win-loss, while performing some remedial work on their percentage, raising it by exactly 10. More of the same needs to be done, given Fremantle are 37.8 per cent adrift of eighth spot, with a game against Melbourne to come.
The run home
R9: Melbourne @ Casey Fields
R10: Sydney @ Fremantle Oval