There is plenty to play for in the final two rounds of the AFLW season

Georgia Campbell celebrates a goal with teammates during the match between Narrm (Melbourne) and North Melbourne at IKON Park in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A ROUND of upsets, draws and top-four clashes has thrown the top eight wide open with two rounds remaining.

While the make-up of the top four is unlikely to change, the order is still up for grabs, and 13th-placed Fremantle is still in contention for finals after a strong win over St Kilda.

Collingwood is building nicely, Geelong is sliding, and Sydney has come from the clouds after a thumping win over the Western Bulldogs.

How's the run home shaping up for your side?

Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs have not been considered.

1. Melbourne

28 points (seven wins, one loss), 266 per cent

Melbourne is currently in the box seat for the minor premiership, but as we've seen over the past few weeks, anything can happen. The Demons should be too strong for Fremantle at Casey Fields, but their chances of a top-two spot will rest on the blockbuster round 10 clash with Brisbane.

The run home

R9: Fremantle @ Casey Fields

R10: Brisbane @ Brighton Homes Arena

2. Adelaide

28 points (seven wins, one loss), 210.8 per cent

The Crows should secure a top-two spot this weekend against North Melbourne, boosted by the fact the game is at Norwood Oval. Just whether they can pinch back top spot after conceding it over the weekend will come down to percentage, and they have West Coast in the final round of the season.

The run home

R9: North Melbourne @ Norwood Oval

R10: West Coast @ Mineral Resources Park

Eloise Jones celebrates kicking a goal during match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

3. North Melbourne

24 points (six wins, two losses), 236.2 per cent

Things start to get a little dicey now for the Roos, having lost to Melbourne over the weekend. The final-round game against the winless Western Bulldogs should be enough to secure a top-four berth, given they're unlikely to knock off Adelaide and their already healthy percentage.

The run home

R9: Adelaide @ Norwood Oval

R10: Western Bulldogs @ VU Whitten Oval

Alice O’Loughlin marks the ball during the match between Narrm (Melbourne) and North Melbourne at IKON Park in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Brisbane

24 points (six wins, two losses), 163.3 per cent

Brisbane's victory over Adelaide was crucial in helping create a buffer from fifth spot, and Essendon's surprise loss to West Coast was also very beneficial in the same vein. Two losses would make things very tricky in securing a top-four spot, but the Lions should be too strong for St Kilda at RSEA Park this weekend.

The run home

R9: St Kilda @ RSEA Park

R10: Melbourne @ Brighton Homes Arena

5. Essendon

20 points (five wins, three losses), 102.4 per cent

The Bombers did themselves no favours in blowing its game against West Coast, failing to capitalise on the wind when it was blowing their way. They're now a game off the top four, instead of being level with Brisbane. Barring any further calamities, their destiny is in their own hands – Essendon should be too strong for Carlton, but Gold Coast in Mackay is tricky.

The run home

R9: Carlton @ Windy Hill

R10: Gold Coast @ Great Barrier Reef Arena

Essendon players look dejected after their loss to West Coast at Windy Hill in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Collingwood

20 points (five wins, three losses), 101.1 per cent

The Pies have now won four on the trot and have shot into sixth position, having had their backs to the wall a month ago. It's still a possibility to slip out of finals, but unlikely to happen, with Collingwood to start favourites against both Sydney and Richmond. Losing one of the two increases the vulnerability, especially with its percentage sitting awfully close to those outside of the eight

The run home

R9: Sydney @ Henson Park

R10: Richmond @ Victoria Park

Nell Morris-Dalton and Claudia Gunjaca compete for the ball during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at Victoria Park in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Gold Coast

18 points (four wins, three losses, one draw), 106.5 per cent

The draw with Port Adelaide turns things on its head somewhat for the Suns, with percentage now being less of a factor given the two-point buffer they've created on those beneath them. The Suns at the very least have to beat the Giants this weekend to help their chances, and are playing at home, while the Essendon game in Mackay looms as a genuine 50-50.

The run home

R9: Greater Western Sydney @ Heritage Bank Stadium

R10: Essendon @ Great Barrier Reef Arena

Charlie Rowbottom and Daisy D'Arcy walk from the field after the draw during the round eight match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Gold Coast at Alberton Ovalon October 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

8. Geelong

16 points (four wins, four losses), 118.5 per cent

A costly loss to Collingwood has seen the Cats slide from sixth to eighth, but given the six-point margin, the slender percentage gap they have on teams in their vicinity remains relatively intact. Richmond and Hawthorn won't be pushovers to say the least, although the Hawks game is at GMHBA Stadium, a ground that has brought many a team unstuck over the years. One win of the two is a minimum requirement, two of two would see the Cats in the running to host an elimination final.

The run home

R9: Richmond @ Ikon Park

R10: Hawthorn @ GMHBA Stadium

Georgie Prespakis in action during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at Victoria Park in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Carlton

16 points (four wins, four losses), 97.8 per cent

Lost a heartbreaker to Greater Western Sydney – a game the Blues should have well and truly locked away, given their midfield dominance – but St Kilda and Essendon losing and Gold Coast's draw has helped Carlton hold off challenges from beneath, and remain in touch with the top eight. With games against Essendon and St Kilda, a lot will depend on what form each inconsistent side appears in, but the Blues will need two wins to be completely safe.

The run home

R9: Essendon @ Windy Hill

R10: St Kilda @ Ikon Park

Harriet Cordner marks the ball during the round eight match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Henson Park on October 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

10. Sydney

16 points (four wins, four losses), 97.1 per cent

The Swans' thumping win over the Western Bulldogs has brought them right back into finals contention again, raising their percentage by a whopping 17.3 to be in the mix for eighth spot. Defeating Collingwood – while unlikely – would throw a real cat among the pigeons, and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval should be a belter.

The run home

R9: Collingwood @ Henson Park

R10: Fremantle @ Fremantle Oval

11. Richmond

16 points (four wins, four losses), 96.4 per cent

The Tigers did what they had to do, scraping over the line against a dogged Hawthorn to remain in the hunt for finals. The match against Geelong this weekend is a genuine eight-pointer, with the Tigers able to put themselves in a strong position with a win and consign the Cats to scrapping for eighth at the same time. Given Collingwood's form, the Pies should win in round 10, meaning it's unlikely the Tigers will make the eight.

The run home

R9: Geelong @ Ikon Park

R10: Collingwood @ Victoria Park

Libby Graham in action during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Richmond at Cazaly's Stadium on October 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

12. St Kilda

16 points (four wins, four losses), 90.6 per cent

It wasn't the right time to drop a game, given the log-jam now in play outside of the top eight. While an upset win against Brisbane would be ideal, a narrow loss is second on the list of preferences, given the need to keep percentage intact. Anyone who can lock away two from two in the final weeks is in the box seat for that eighth spot, but that's unlikely for the Saints.

The run home

R9: Brisbane @ RSEA Park

R10: Carlton @ Ikon Park

Nicola Stevens kicks the ball during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and St Kilda at Fremantle Oval in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

13. Fremantle

16 points (four wins, four losses), 80.7 per cent

Did just what they needed to do to keep their outside finals chances alive, the healthy win over St Kilda ensuring the Dockers remain in touch on win-loss, while performing some remedial work on their percentage, raising it by exactly 10. More of the same needs to be done, given Fremantle are 37.8 per cent adrift of eighth spot, with a game against Melbourne to come.

The run home

R9: Melbourne @ Casey Fields

R10: Sydney @ Fremantle Oval