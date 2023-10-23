A thrilling round eight has whittled the contenders for the McClelland Trophy down to just three teams

Nat Grider in action during Brisbane's clash with Adelaide in AFLW round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AND THEN there were three.

Melbourne, Brisbane and Collingwood are the only clubs left in the race for the $1 million prize on offer to the winner of the revamped McClelland Trophy.

After a thrilling round eight of the AFLW season, Brisbane's three-point win over Adelaide ruled the Crows out of the running, leaving Matthew Clarke's side two and a half wins adrift of the Demons.

With eight points on offer for each AFLW win in the McClelland Trophy and only two games left in the home and away season, Adelaide is now officially too far back after the Demons' win over the Kangaroos on Saturday night.

As flagged at the start of the AFLW season, a $1m game looms in round 10 when Brisbane hosts Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield.

To lock in the blockbuster clash, the Lions must beat 12th-placed St Kilda this weekend and the Demons need to account for 13th-ranked Fremantle. If the Lions lose and the Demons win, Melbourne is all but certain to be crowned the McClelland Trophy champions, with Collingwood one game and nearly 18 percentage points behind.

Lily Mithen in action during Melbourne's clash with North Melbourne in AFLW round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And if the results go as expected, Brisbane and Melbourne will face off in a season-shaping game that will also deliver a $1 million bounty to the winner.

The McClelland Trophy was relaunched this year to include the AFLW competition, with $1 million in prizemoney up for grabs to be shared between the club and all its players.

Four points are awarded for AFL wins and two for AFL draws, while eight points are granted for AFLW wins and four for AFLW draws, given the AFLW season runs for only 10 rounds.