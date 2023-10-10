The AFLW fixture has been finalised for the final match of the home and away season

Blaithin Mackin breaks away from Dakota Davidson in the S7 Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

THE GRAND Final rematch between Brisbane and Melbourne will take place on the Saturday night of round 10, with dates and times now locked in for Pride Round.

The Lions and Dees will lock horns in a clash that could decide the order of the top four - and the winner of the $1 million prize for the McClelland Trophy - at Brighton Homes Arena at 6.05pm AEST.

Fellow top-four sides North Melbourne (playing Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval) and Adelaide (West Coast at Mineral Resources Park) should have a six or seven-day break ahead of finals, playing on Saturday afternoon.

The last finals spot could be up for grabs when Collingwood hosts Richmond at Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon.

Alana Porter and Monique Conti in action during the S7 match between Collingwood and Richmond at Victoria Park in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn will travel down to GMHBA Stadium to take on Geelong in the Saturday twilight slot.

Two big improvers in 2023, Carlton and St Kilda, will open proceedings on Sunday, with Fremantle and Sydney facing off at Fremantle Oval to cap off the round of footy.

As previously announced, two current top-eight sides in Gold Coast and Essendon will open the round on Friday night at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

The AFL also confirmed the blockbuster round nine clash between Adelaide and North Melbourne has been moved from Unley Oval to Norwood Oval due to "a surface redevelopment".

"The final round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season has been set up to provide a thrilling conclusion to the home and away season whilst also taking into consideration the potential number of days break for teams heading into the first week of finals," AFL head of broadcast operations and scheduling Josh Bowler said.

"On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank the 18 clubs, players and the AFLPA, coaches, umpires, officials, broadcasters, venues, corporate partners, all state and territory governments, and of course the fans who have attended the season so far and watched at home."

Round 10

Friday, November 3

Gold Coast v Essendon, Great Barrier Reef Arena (Mackay), 6.45pm AEST

Saturday, November 4

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Whitten Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

Port Adelaide v GWS Giants, Alberton Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

West Coast v Adelaide, Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

Geelong v Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT

Brisbane v Melbourne, Brighton Homes Arena, 6.05pm AEST

Sunday, November 5

Carlton v St Kilda, Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

Collingwood v Richmond, Victoria Par, 3.05pm AEDT

Fremantle v Sydney, Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST