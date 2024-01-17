Magpies midfield coach Hayden Skipworth has liked what he has seen from the triallists at the club

Jack Bytel in action at Collingwood training on November 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S triallists have made an impression at the club as a decision nears on who will land a spot at the Magpies.

Jack Bytel, Brynn Teakle, Josh Eyre, Lachie Sullivan, Campbell Hustwaite and Sam Sofronidis are training with the premiers, who have three spots available on their rookie list.

Collingwood midfield coach Hayden Skipworth said he liked what he had seen from the triallists.

"They've been awesome. They've added to our culture, they've fit in really well, all of them have shown they can play at this level so it'll probably come down to list needs," he said.

"I think we've got three spots available at the moment.

"As we get closer to the cut-off date, we'll start to sit down and have some serious conversations around who gets the nod, but we've been impressed with all of them."

Skipworth said the Magpies had no plans to move Dan McStay, who is set to miss the 2024 season after rupturing his ACL, to the long-term injury list.

Given his role with the midfield, Skipworth has been watching Bytel, who played 22 games for St Kilda, and Footscray captain Sullivan closely, with the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) closing on February 19.

"I watch the mids so Jack Bytel and Lachie are both going really well with the mids," he said.

"They've all shown little glimpses that they can play at this level and for those roles and the spots, we're not asking them to be a Jordy De Goey or Nick Daicos, we're asking them to fill a role for us so it'll come down to what roles are available on our list."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Lachlan Sullivan of the Bulldogs runs with the ball during the 2023 VFL Semi Final match between the Box Hill Hawks and the Footscray Bulldogs at Box Hill City Oval on September 09, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos)

The Magpies have a minor injury worry around Copeland Trophy winner Josh Daicos, who made the All-Australian team last year.

"I think he's going to be a couple of weeks just to let his foot settle," Skipworth said.

"But we could probably roll him out there if we wanted to, but there's no risk at this time of year with all our players."

Collingwood begins its 2024 season against Greater Western Sydney on March 9.