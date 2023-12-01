Dan McStay is likely to be sidelined for all of next season after suffering a knee injury during training

Dan McStay during the preliminary final between Collingwood and GWS at the MCG on September 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Dan McStay has been dealt a cruel blow after rupturing his left anterior cruciate ligament during a training session on Friday.

The 28-year-old had only returned to pre-season training this week following the medial collateral ligament strain in his right knee that he sustained in this year's preliminary final, ruling him out of Collingwood's premiership triumph.

In a heartbreaking blow for McStay, the key forward is expected to miss the entire 2024 season.

"Dan sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during today's training session. He had returned to training this week after recovering from a medial ligament injury sustained in our preliminary final last season,"

Collingwood footy boss Graham Wright said in a statement on Friday.

"We are all extremely disappointed for Dan, and our entire club will rally around him during this difficult time and throughout his rehab journey."

Learn More 00:21

McStay joined the Magpies from Brisbane ahead of the 2023 season, kicking 20 goals in 14 games.

He played 160 matches for the Lions across eight seasons, after being selected with pick No.25 in the 2013 AFL Draft.

It's yet another setback for the premiers, with All-Australian defender Brayden Maynard not set to resume full training until February following a shoulder reconstruction, while crafty forward Jamie Elliott is on a modified program until the end of the year and is expected to join the main group in January after his own shoulder surgery.