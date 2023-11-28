Brayden Maynard and Jamie Elliott both underwent shoulder surgery in the off-season

Brayden Maynard during Collingwood's qualifying final against Melbourne in September, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL-AUSTRALIAN defender Brayden Maynard won't return to full training until February after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction following Collingwood's Grand Final victory over Brisbane in September.

The Magpies' vice-captain carried the shoulder injury during the latter stages of the season and requires three months of rehabilitation to full recovery from the surgery.

Maynard underwent surgery on his other shoulder after Collingwood lost last year's preliminary final to Sydney and didn't transition back into full training until January.

The 27-year-old produced another brilliant season in 2023, finishing equal second in the Copeland Trophy alongside Nick Daicos – behind maiden winner Josh Daicos – for the second time in three seasons.

Maynard also won the Darren Millane Memorial trophy for the best clubman for the second consecutive year.

Brayden Maynard celebrates after Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamie Elliott will also follow a modified program before Christmas after undergoing minor shoulder surgery during the off-season.

The 31-year-old is expected to join the main group when the Magpies report back for training in January.

Mason Cox also had shoulder surgery after becoming the first American to win a premiership but the Texan is expected to train across the first block of the pre-season.

Mason Cox celebrates Collingwood's win in the 2023 Grand Final against Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan McStay was the heartbreak story of Grand Final week, missing out on the ultimate prize due to injury, along with Taylor Adams, who has since made the move to Sydney.

McStay won't return to full training until the New Year due to the high-grade medial collateral strain the key forward suffered in the preliminary final win over Greater Western Sydney.

Darcy Moore, Nick Daicos and Darcy Cameron will all follow individual programs between now and Christmas following injury-affected finishes to their 2023 campaigns.

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's training session at Gosch's Paddock on November 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Scott Pendlebury started his 19th pre-season with the first to fourth-year players on Monday, but the Magpies' games record holder isn't required to do much of the program until January, following a similar approach to recent seasons.

Jeremy Howe and Steele Sidebottom will also follow a similar program until the New Year.

First to fourth year (and 19 year) players back on deck 👊@SP_10 leading from the front on Day One of Pre-Season. pic.twitter.com/c2XTI6yYbA — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 27, 2023

Collingwood will spend most of the pre-Christmas training block training at the club's spiritual home, Victoria Park, due to resurfacing works at Olympic Park.

The Magpies spent day one of pre-season training at Gosch's Paddock with Lachie Schultz on deck for the first time, alongside draftees Harry DeMattia and Tew Jiath.

Day 1️⃣ in the books & the boys were lovin it 😁 pic.twitter.com/WXGrIWNHkD — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 28, 2023

VFL pair Josh Eyre and Campbell Hustwaite also trained with the AFL program, alongside delisted duo Brynn Teakle and Jack Bytel, as well as VAFA star Sam Sofronidis. All five are trialling for rookie contracts during the pre-season supplemental selection period