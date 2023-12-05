The Magpies have invited Footscray captain Lachie Sullivan to trial for a spot

Lachlan Sullivan runs with the ball during the VFL semi final between the Footscray Bulldogs and Box Hill Hawks at Box Hill City Oval. Picture: Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos

FOOTSCRAY captain Lachie Sullivan has been invited to trial for a spot on Collingwood's rookie list during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The 26-year-old produced another standout season in the VFL, winning the Coaches MVP Award after averaging 30.9 disposals, 7.6 clearances, 5.9 tackles and 4.4 inside 50s across 20 appearances.

Sullivan also finished equal third in the J.J. Liston Trophy behind Brisbane midfielder Jarryd Lyons after being named captain in the VFL Team of the Year, where he was picked in the midfield.

After being named Footscray captain ahead of 2021, Sullivan has won the past two VFL best and fairest awards at the Whitten Oval.

Essendon expressed interest in the inside midfielder ahead of the 2022 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, but Sullivan wasn't eligible after failing to nominate in time.

The Western Bulldogs considered Sullivan ahead of this year's AFL and Rookie Drafts but opted to overlook the ball-magnet again, despite senior coach Luke Beveridge being an admirer.

Collingwood is trialling five other players during the SSP, including VFL Magpies Campbell Hustwaite and Josh Eyre.

Delisted Port Adelaide ruckman Brynn Teakle and ex-St Kilda midfielder Jack Bytel are also training with the club, along with Collegians defender Sam Sofronidis.

Sullivan underwent a medical at the AIA Centre on Monday and is set to join Craig McRae’s squad at Victoria Park as early as Wednesday morning.

The St Kevin's College product is expected to train with the group until the Christmas break before a decision will be made on who returns in January.

The Magpies have three spots available on the rookie list and can open another after Dan McStay ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at training on Friday.