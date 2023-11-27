Josh Eyre will trial for a spot on Collingwood's rookie list along with Jack Bytel, Brynn Teakle, Campbell Hustwaite and Sam Sofronidis

Josh Eyre at St Kilda training on January 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Essendon tall utility Josh Eyre will trial for a spot on Collingwood's rookie list during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), joining four other train-on players on Monday.

Eyre trained alongside the Magpies' first to fourth-year players at Gosch's Paddock on day one of the pre-season, alongside delisted pair Jack Bytel and Brynn Teakle, Collingwood VFL co-captain Campbell Hustwaite and VAFA star Sam Sofronidis.

The 21-year-old trained with St Kilda during the last SSP but didn't secure a contract after suffering a serious hamstring injury, months after being delisted by the Bombers without playing a senior game.

Eyre signed with Collingwood's VFL side in March last year but didn't play until round 10 due to his hamstring injury.

The Calder Cannons product showed his talent across nine appearances for the Magpies' reserves, playing predominantly as a key defender under Josh Fraser's watch in the VFL.

Josh Eyre celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Port Melbourne in round four of the 2022 VFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

With the surface at Olympic Park being redone before Christmas, Collingwood started its preparations to go back-to-back just down the road and will switch to Victoria Park from Wednesday.

Premiership coach Craig McRae is currently in the United States completing a course at Harvard University, with Hayden Skipworth running the program in his absence this week.

Off-season signing Lachie Schultz joined his new teammates for the first time, wearing the No.8 vacated by Trent Bianco, while last week's draftees Harry DeMattia and Tew Jiath completed a modified session on day one.

Harry DeMattia in action during Collingwood's training session at Gosch's Paddock on November 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Scott Pendlebury was one of more than a handful of senior players to report back ahead of schedule, starting his 19th pre-season early after becoming a two-time premiership player in September.

First to fourth year (and 19 year) players back on deck 👊@SP_10 leading from the front on Day One of Pre-Season. pic.twitter.com/c2XTI6yYbA — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 27, 2023

Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell was also on the track, alongside reigning Copeland Trophy winner Josh Daicos and John Noble, who is looking to put his best foot forward this summer after being squeezed out of the 23 during the finals series.

Nathan Murphy completed a light session, spending time working with Nick Daicos away from the main group, as the key defender continues his recovery from his latest concussion, which ended his Grand Final early.

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's training session at Gosch's Paddock on November 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Brayden Maynard, Jamie Elliott and Mason Cox will all follow a modified program when they return for pre-season training next Monday after undergoing off-season surgery to repair issues they carried during the season.