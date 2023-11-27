Brisbane's Dakota Davidson is a chance to play North Melbourne on Sunday despite a knee injury

Dakota Davidson after Brisbane's preliminary final win over Geelong in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE could be set for a Grand Final miracle, with key forward Dakota Davidson cleared of a serious knee injury and a chance to face North Melbourne on Sunday.

Davidson was distraught after hobbling from Brighton Homes Arena in Saturday night's preliminary final win over Geelong and looked long-odds to face the Kangaroos.

However, scans have cleared the 24-year-old of any major ligament damage.

She is expected to train fully later in the week in an effort to prove her fitness.

Davidson has been the focal point of the Lions’ attack in 2023, kicking 21 goals to be the second leading goalkicker in the competition behind Melbourne's Eden Zanker.

Following Jesse Wardlaw's move to St Kilda in the off-season, Brisbane's 'Dancing Queen' has turned herself into the most prolific contested mark in the competition.

Dakota Davidson looks on from the bench during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena on November 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In her absence during the final quarter against the Cats, veteran Shannon Campbell was swung forward, kicking the winning goal after a diving mark late in the match.

Brisbane is set to fly to Melbourne on Friday afternoon ahead of the decider.