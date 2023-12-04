The leading draft prospects for 2024 will be training at AFL clubs this summer

Tyler Welsh, Levi Ashcroft and Finn O'Sullivan. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LEADING prospects of next year's draft class will get a chance to show their wares at the top level with training stints at AFL clubs.

As part of the AFL Academy program, the 2024 draft hopefuls have been allocated to AFL clubs to train with over the pre-season to give them an insight into the weekly structure and demands of an elite program.

While training weeks may differ, with some to commence blocks in January, most of the players will be having their training experience next week following the AFL Academy's camp in Melbourne.

A host of father-sons will get experience at their tied club, with Levi Ashcroft (son of Marcus) having already been training with Brisbane and Tyler Welsh (son of Scott) to spend time with Adelaide, having already crossed to sign with the Crows' SANFL team for next year.

Former Carlton star Scott Camporeale's twin sons Ben and Lucas will also train with the Blues ahead of the 2024 season, having spent time with the club in recent years through the father-son program.

Highly touted talents are also among the 20 players to have confirmed their slots at AFL clubs. No.1 pick candidate Finn O'Sullivan will spend his week at North Melbourne, while Vic Metro guns Jagga Smith (Richmond) and Josh Smillie (Hawthorn) have been locked in for their training stays.

Sid Draper, who was South Australia's MVP at last year's under-18 championships and won All-Australian selection as a bottom-ager, will train with Adelaide, while exciting midfielder Sam Lalor will be at the Western Bulldogs and talented Bendigo prospect Jobe Shanahan will train with Essendon.

Players tied to clubs as Academy products, such as Sam Marshall (Brisbane), Leo Lombard (Gold Coast), Joel Cochran (Sydney) and Malakai Champion (West Coast Next Generation Academy) will also have the chance to spend more time with their potential future AFL teammates through the placements.

A number of other players in the AFL Academy not yet assigned to clubs may still have training blocks confirmed in coming weeks.

Who is training at your club?

Adelaide: Sid Draper, Tyler Welsh

Brisbane: Levi Ashcroft, Sam Marshall

Carlton: Ben Camporeale, Lucas Camporeale

Essendon: Jobe Shanahan, Archer Day-Wicks

Fremantle: Bo Allan

Gold Coast: Leo Lombard

Geelong: Jonty Faull

Hawthorn: Xavier Lindsay, Josh Smillie

Melbourne: Harvey Langford

North Melbourne: Finn O'Sullivan

Richmond: Tom Gross, Jagga Smith

Sydney: Joel Cochran

West Coast: Malakai Champion

Western Bulldogs: Sam Lalor