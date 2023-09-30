Ben and Lucas Camporeale were among the stars of the 2023 AFL Futures game on Grand Final morning

Ben and Lucas Camporeale after the 2023 AFL Futures game on the MCG on Grand Final day. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON father-son prospect Ben Camporeale has shone on Grand Final morning, with the 2024 draft prospect starring in the MCG curtain raiser.

The AFL's under-17 futures match took place ahead of Saturday's premiership decider between Collingwood and Brisbane, with a smattering of famous names out there closing out their season before they reach draft age next year.

The twin sons of former Carlton star Scott Camporeale – Ben and Lucas – were pitted against each other in the sides named after retiring greats Joel Selwood and Nic Naitanui.

Ben Camporeale collected 30 disposals and eight marks in a classy midfield display in Team Naitanui's three-point win, while also having five inside-50s and eight rebound-50s. He was named best afield and claimed the medal for the leading player in the annual match.

His brother Lucas was also strong in Team Selwood's effort, gathering 19 disposals. Both will be eligible to join Carlton at next year's draft, having spent time with the Blues' father-son program in recent years.

Ben Camporeale in action during the 2023 AFL Futures game at the MCG on Grand Final day. Picture: AFL Photos

Under-18 All-Australian Sid Draper capped off his excellent bottom-age year with 25 disposals, while Leo Lombard, fresh from featuring in Gold Coast's VFL premiership win last week, had 24 disposals. Tom Gross kicked two goals for Team Selwood, while Jagga Smith, who heads into next year as a likely top-10 pick, had 21 touches and a goal.

Team Naitanui looked set to cruise to victory when they led by 27 points with 12 minutes remaining but their opponents then kicked four straight goals to get within a goal for the final two minutes of the clash.

Brisbane father-son talent Levi Ashcroft was a standout for Team Selwood, gathering 26 disposals, five inside-50s and a goal, while fellow No.1 pick contender Finn O'Sullivan had 21 disposals and six marks in the midfield. Small forward Isaac Kako was lively with two goals from 14 disposals.

Levi Ashcroft in action during the AFL Futures game at the MCG on Grand Final day. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAM SELWOOD 3.2 5.6 6.10 10.11 (71)

TEAM NAITANUI 2.5 4.9 8.10 10.14 (74)

GOALS

Team Selwood: Faull 2, Kako 2, Murphy 2, Ashcroft, Moraes, Hargrave, Welsh

Team Naitanui: Gross 2, Cochran 2, Marshall, Smith, King, Johnson, Shadforth, Mentha