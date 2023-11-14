Tyler Welsh will leave Woodville-West Torrens to play with Adelaide's SANFL team next season

Tyler Welsh celebrates kicking a goal during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE father-son prospect Tyler Welsh will play with the Crows' SANFL team next year in a boost for the club as it gets a close look at the potential early selection.

Welsh, the son of former Crows, Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne goalkicker Scott, has shown his talents as a forward over the past two years and shapes as a potential first-round pick in 2024.

Only the Crows have access to him as a father-son, where Scott Welsh played 129 of his 205 games.

AFL.com.au understands the 17-year-old Welsh will leave Woodville-West Torrens, his SANFL club, to play with the Crows' SANFL team.

Arrangements are believed to include if he is not selected for Adelaide's SANFL team then Welsh will be able to play for the Woodville-West Torrens reserves or under-18s teams.

His time at the Crows will extend throughout the season in between his commitments with the state under-18s program, including through the national championships, and the AFL Academy.

Welsh has been a part of the Crows' father-son program in recent years and dominated last year as an under-16s talent. This season he kicked five goals for South Australia in his first appearance at under-18 level as a bottom-ager against Vic Country at the mid-year carnival.

The 191cm prospect has shown his power and looms as one of his state's leading products in next year's crop.