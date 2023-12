Join Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge for AFL Daily

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during Carlton's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge review the seasons of Carlton and Sydney.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How the Blues bounced back to make a preliminary final

- High expectations for Carlton heading into 2024

- Sydney's strong finish to the season and Lance Franklin's farewell

- The Swans' big moves during trade and free agency period

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.