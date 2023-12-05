A host of leading contenders have nominated for the open pool at this month's AFLW Draft

Brooke Barwick during a training session with the AFL Academy in January, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has missed out on winning first access to potential top-five AFLW pick Brooke Barwick, with the talented Tasmanian midfielder opting to nominate nationally ahead of the December 18 draft.

The Kangaroos had been hopeful that Barwick, a crafty onballer who missed the 2023 season due to an ACL injury, would nominate for the Tasmanian section of the pool, where they would have the ability to match any rival's bid on her.

However, Barwick has instead chosen to nominate nationally, meaning she is eligible to join any club.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner during a game for the Western Jets in July, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The League sent club recruiters the full list of draft nominations over the weekend, with the potential No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner also choosing to nominate nationally.

The Western Bulldogs currently hold the first selection at the draft and are likely to consider Weston-Turner, a Victorian key forward and midfielder out of the Western Jets program, although she is eligible to head anywhere should the Dogs bypass her at the No.1 pick.

West Australian midfielder Kaitlyn Srhoj, seen by recruiters as a likely top-10 selection, and South Australian forward and potential first-round pick Elaine Grigg have also nominated nationally.

Carlton father-daughter prospect Meg Robertson has also nominated nationally in a move that widens the potential list of clubs that could place a bid on her.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last month, four players have been deemed eligible to join clubs as father-daughter picks although Robertson – whose father Ben played three games for the Blues in 1992 – is the only one to nominate nationally.

Clubs must have a pick within the next round of selections – essentially within the next 18 picks – to match a bid on a father-daughter prospect, after the AFL changed the bidding process ahead of this year's draft.

A total of 569 players have nominated for the draft, with close to 70 percent opting to nominate for the national section of the pool.