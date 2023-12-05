After two knee reconstructions, Lily Postlethwaite's moment came in Brisbane's win on Sunday

Lily Postlethwaite celebrates Brisbane's win over North Melbourne in the AFLW Grand Final on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LILY Postlethwaite watched from the sidelines as Brisbane celebrated its first AFLW flag in 2021.

She missed out in the preliminary final run of season six. And the Grand Final appearance in season seven.

Two knee reconstructions and untold heartbreak later, and the former top draftee (pick No.3) is finally a premiership player.

"It's pretty crazy, I'm still not sure if it's sunk in, yet. I can't believe I've got a medal. This team is just so special," Postlethwaite told afl.com.au.

"It means everything. To think of everything over the past two years, I wouldn't have thought I'd be here right now. It's so special with this team and this club.

"Watching the '21 premiership, then watching a prelim and a Grand Final, all those three big moments, you want nothing more than to be out there.

"When I was having a dark day during rehab, I reverted back to those moments and thought 'how much do I really want this?' and it helped get me through the other side."

Postlethwaite played all possible games in the truncated 2020 season, and a month of 2021 before rupturing her left ACL in late February.

By August the following year, she was ready for her comeback, but cruelly tore the opposite ACL in round one of season seven.

Another 12 months of rehab followed, and she's now got through the entire 2023 season not just injury-free, but with a medal around her neck.

"It hasn't happened since my draft year, so it feels pretty nice to go into the off-season unscathed," Postlethwaite said.

Lily Postlethwaite in action during Brisbane's AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Pretty much every teammate has been great, always checking in on me and seeing how I'm going.

"Belle Dawes is one of my best mates, and she's always helped me through it. She actually said we'd win one together, and here we are.

"The medical staff, I can't thank them enough, I honestly wouldn't be back out on the field without them. Craig (Starcevich) and the coaches for believing in me to get back out on the field as well. Family and friends, my partner (Tahj Abberley, who plays in the club's VFL side), just being able to talk to people around me, it all helped."