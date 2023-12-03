Dakota Davidson and Isabel Dawes celebrate a goal during the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE was down.

It had conceded the final two goals of the third quarter and coughed up the lead, and it was North Melbourne's game for the taking.

KANGAROOS v LIONS Full Grand Final match coverage and stats

But emerging star Belle Dawes had other ideas.

Snatching up a loose ball close to the boundary in the attacking half, Dawes twisted out of the Roos' clutches, spun 360 degrees and kicked the ball to the top of the 50m arc to find none other than Dakota Davidson waiting to take a neat contested mark.

00:47

Electrifying Davidson explodes with game-turning double

An injury-hampered Dakota Davidson steps up when Brisbane needs most with two huge marks and goals in the final term

Davidson, who had come into the game under a significant injury cloud, had been relatively unsighted to that point in the game.

A heavily strapped left knee had not impeded her ability to move around the ground, but the way Brisbane chose to move the ball forward simply had not let her work into the game and take charge.

But when the moment mattered, she stepped up.

Forty metres from goal and with the weight of the world on her shoulders, Davidson coolly walked back and slotted the set shot to put her side back within one point.

Brisbane's Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal against North Melbourne in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

It was the celebration that followed, with Dawes leaping into Davidson's arms, that was an indicator that Brisbane was ready to get the job done.

The arm wrestle that dominated most of the game returned, but with an increased vigour from the Lions, and six minutes later it was Davidson once again lining up for the set shot.

This time she put Brisbane back into the lead, and from there the Lions never looked back.

02:04

‘No ACL, no worries’: Davidson never in doubt

Premiership Lion Dakota Davidson speaks to AFL.com.au about her final-quarter heroics after overcoming an injury scare throughout the week

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:47

    Horror blow for Roos with gun midfielder’s day done

    North Melbourne is dealt a massive headache early with important mid Jenna Bruton ruled out of the contest after injuring her foot

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Garner’s giant opening statement with memorable first

    Kangaroos star Jasmine Garner kicks the first goal of the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final with this thumping effort from distance

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Monster Mullins kick parts the seas and finds the sticks

    Charlotte Mullins produces her side's first goal of the Grand Final with this cracking effort somehow sneaking through

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Conway leading the way with inspiring third term

    Brisbane starts to gain some ascendency after half-time as Sophie Conway chimes in with some huge plays

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Shierlaw’s super clunk and finish has Roos rocking

    North Melbourne forward Kate Shierlaw reels in a huge grab and converts in style to swing the momentum once again

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Electrifying Davidson explodes with game-turning double

    An injury-hampered Dakota Davidson steps up when Brisbane needs most with two huge marks and goals in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Captain Koenen provides the sweetest icing to reclaim throne

    Lions skipper Bre Koenen erupts after delivering a special goal in the final term to seal another Grand Final victory

    AFLW
  • 01:50

    Koenen’s heroics rewarded with Best on Ground Medal

    Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen conjures a Grand Final performance to remember with a series of intercept marks to go alongside the match-sealing goal

    AFLW
  • 01:15

    Hodder’s ferocious tackling performance sets the tone

    An unrelenting Courtney Hodder notches a stunning total of 18 tackles to help will her club to its second AFLW flag

    AFLW
  • 07:32

    AFLW full post-match, GF: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after their grand final against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 13:21

    AFLW full post-match, GF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their grand final against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW