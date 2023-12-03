Bre Koenen after being named Best on Ground in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE skipper Bre Koenen has willed her side to its second AFLW flag with an inspiring performance to be awarded the Best on Ground Medal in her side's 17-point victory against North Melbourne.

Koenen was a force to be reckoned with down back taking seven marks (three contested) and nine intercept possessions, constantly repelling the Roos' forays forward.

KANGAROOS v LIONS Full Grand Final match coverage and stats

Koenen was damaging both defensively and offensively, racking up 19 disposals and eleven tackles in a true captain's performance.

She picked up the full 15 votes, getting three from each of the five judges.

The Queensland product resumed her role down back having spent time as a midfielder in spurts throughout the season to cover the loss of season seven best and fairest winner Emily Bates.

More to come ...

01:50

Koenen’s heroics rewarded with Best on Ground Medal

Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen conjures a Grand Final performance to remember with a series of intercept marks to go alongside the match-sealing goal

2023 Best on Ground voting

15 – Breanna Koenen, Brisbane Lions – 33333
9 – Jasmine Garner, North Melbourne– 22221
5 – Belle Dawes, Brisbane Lions – 2111
1 – Natalie Grider, Brisbane Lions – 1

Judge votes (3, 2, 1)

Abbie Holmes (Chair): Breanna Koenen, Belle Dawes, Jasmine Garner
Erin Phillips: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Belle Dawes
Gemma Bastiani: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Belle Dawes
Quentin Hull: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Belle Dawes
Lauren Wood: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Natalie Grider

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:47

    Horror blow for Roos with gun midfielder’s day done

    North Melbourne is dealt a massive headache early with important mid Jenna Bruton ruled out of the contest after injuring her foot

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Garner’s giant opening statement with memorable first

    Kangaroos star Jasmine Garner kicks the first goal of the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final with this thumping effort from distance

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Monster Mullins kick parts the seas and finds the sticks

    Charlotte Mullins produces her side's first goal of the Grand Final with this cracking effort somehow sneaking through

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Conway leading the way with inspiring third term

    Brisbane starts to gain some ascendency after half-time as Sophie Conway chimes in with some huge plays

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Shierlaw’s super clunk and finish has Roos rocking

    North Melbourne forward Kate Shierlaw reels in a huge grab and converts in style to swing the momentum once again

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Electrifying Davidson explodes with game-turning double

    An injury-hampered Dakota Davidson steps up when Brisbane needs most with two huge marks and goals in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Captain Koenen provides the sweetest icing to reclaim throne

    Lions skipper Bre Koenen erupts after delivering a special goal in the final term to seal another Grand Final victory

    AFLW
  • 01:50

    Koenen’s heroics rewarded with Best on Ground Medal

    Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen conjures a Grand Final performance to remember with a series of intercept marks to go alongside the match-sealing goal

    AFLW
  • 01:15

    Hodder’s ferocious tackling performance sets the tone

    An unrelenting Courtney Hodder notches a stunning total of 18 tackles to help will her club to its second AFLW flag

    AFLW
  • 07:32

    AFLW full post-match, GF: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after their grand final against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 13:21

    AFLW full post-match, GF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their grand final against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW