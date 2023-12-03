Brisbane captain Bre Koenen has won the Best on Ground Medal for her performance during the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final

Bre Koenen after being named Best on Ground in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE skipper Bre Koenen has willed her side to its second AFLW flag with an inspiring performance to be awarded the Best on Ground Medal in her side's 17-point victory against North Melbourne.

Koenen was a force to be reckoned with down back taking seven marks (three contested) and nine intercept possessions, constantly repelling the Roos' forays forward.

Koenen was damaging both defensively and offensively, racking up 19 disposals and eleven tackles in a true captain's performance.

She picked up the full 15 votes, getting three from each of the five judges.

The Queensland product resumed her role down back having spent time as a midfielder in spurts throughout the season to cover the loss of season seven best and fairest winner Emily Bates.

2023 Best on Ground voting

15 – Breanna Koenen, Brisbane Lions – 33333

9 – Jasmine Garner, North Melbourne– 22221

5 – Belle Dawes, Brisbane Lions – 2111

1 – Natalie Grider, Brisbane Lions – 1

Judge votes (3, 2, 1)

Abbie Holmes (Chair): Breanna Koenen, Belle Dawes, Jasmine Garner

Erin Phillips: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Belle Dawes

Gemma Bastiani: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Belle Dawes

Quentin Hull: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Belle Dawes

Lauren Wood: Breanna Koenen, Jasmine Garner, Natalie Grider