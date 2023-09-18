Brisbane's Jarryd Lyons has won the VFL's J.J. Liston Trophy, while two Hawks and Cat have tied for the Lambert-Pearce Medal in the VFL

BRISBANE'S Jarryd Lyons has won the 2023 J.J. Liston Trophy as the VFL's best and fairest player, becoming just the second player from a non-Victorian club to win the award.

Lyons polled 26 votes to finish two ahead of Southport midfielder/forward and former Port Adelaide goalsneak Boyd Woodcock.

Two-time Liston Trophy winner Tom Gribble from Werribee finished in a tie for third with Footscray skipper Lachlan Sullivan.

Lyons, 31, averaged 32.6 disposals, 8.2 score involvements and 7.6 clearances across 14 home-and-away matches to help guide the Lions to another preliminary final appearance.

He received votes in 11 matches, which included six best-on-ground performances.

Meanwhile, the Lambert-Pearce Medal for the VFLW's best and fairest was shared for the first time with Box Hill Hawks teammates Jordan Mifsud and Akayla Peterson, and Geelong Cats onballer Charlotte Simpson finishing in a three-way tie.

Mifsud, Peterson and Simpson ended tied on 14 votes in a thrilling count where all three winners polled votes in the final round of the season.

Mifsud polled votes in eight matches, which was the most of any player in the competition. Simpson featured in the umpires’ votes seven times, while Peterson received votes in six matches which included polling the maximum three votes on four occasions.

Collingwood midfielder Jessica Bates was runner-up on 13 votes

Werribee defender Sam Clohesy received the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal, which is awarded to the most promising young VFL talent aged 24 years and under.

After sharing the best and fairest, Charlotte Simpson also claimed the Debbie Lee Medal as the most promising young player in the VFLW.

The 2023 Umpires of the Year were Sam Nippress (field), Will Morris (boundary) and John Varker (goal).

J.J. LISTON TROPHY

Jarryd Lyons (Brisbane) - 26

Boyd Woodcock (Southport) - 24

Tom Gribble (Werribee) - 21

Lachlan Sullivan (Footscray) - 21

Shaun Mannagh (Werribee) - 19

Luke Dunstan (Casey Demons) - 18

Paddy Dow (Carlton) - 17

Harvey Hooper (Port Melbourne) - 17

Jacob Dawson (Southport) - 15

Callum Brown (Box Hill) - 14

Brayden Crossley (Southport) - 14

Oliver Dempsey (Geelong) - 14

LAMBERT-PEARCE MEDAL

Jordan Mifsud (Box Hill Hawks) - 14

Akayla Peterson (Box Hill Hawks) - 14

Charlotte Simpson (Geelong) - 14

Jessica Bates (Collingwood) - 13

Emily Eaves (Williamstown) - 12

Shannon Danckert (Casey Demons) - 11

Tahlia Meier (Western Bulldogs) - 11

Ashlee Thorneycroft (Carlton) - 11

Nyakoat Dojiok (Collingwood) - 10

Jessica Jones (North Melbourne) - 10

Winnie Laing (Southern Saints) - 10