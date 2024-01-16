Toby Greene celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's match against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AS SOME Giants stood tall in Fantasy land, some others slumped. Which Giants will be standing up in 2024?

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $849,000) took over as Greater Western Sydney's main ruckman in round 10 last year and took his opportunity with both hands. He ended up being the fifth highest averaging ruckman for the season with 94.

Two other players experienced breakout seasons as well. Finn Callaghan (MID, $684,000) improved his average by 22 points and Lachie Ash (DEF, $761,000) took his average from 65 to 84. Ash was also just one of four Giants who played all 23 games.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $855,000) had another consistent year, playing 21 games, the most he has put together since 2018. He finished the season with an average of 95, backing up his previous seasons of 91 and 95.

With so many forwards from last season now only available in the midfield, Toby Greene (FWD, $799,000) can seriously be considered. He is coming off his best season for many years and his average of 89 ranks him as the fifth best forward available.

The Giants are always a very Fantasy relevant team. So, who should be on your pre-season radar?

Lock them in

The most-selected player from the Giants is currently Tom Green (MID, $998,000). Coming off a career-best season, Green averaged 111 and improved his average by a huge 26 points. Green finished as a top eight midfielder, finishing above some big-name players like Rory Laird and Darcy Parish.

Green developed a ceiling and scored a career-high 170 in round eight against the Bulldogs with 38 disposals and three goals. He currently sits in 22 per cent of teams.

Track their pre-season

Josh Kelly (MID, $884,000) has averaged over 100 for the last six seasons. However, in 2023 he slipped under the magical triple-figure mark, ending the year on 97.9.

Many factors contributed to this, from injuries to the devastating tag of Hawthorn's Finn Maginness, Kelly found last year much tougher than years gone by.

A fit and firing Josh Kelly will average 100-plus again in 2024… if he can stay healthy and if Maginness leaves him alone when the Giants play the Hawks in rounds 13 and 21.

Josh Kelly in action during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Will the real Isaac Cumming (DEF/MID, $616,000) please stand up?

After averaging 91 and 86 leading into 2023, Cumming slipped dramatically last season to average 68 and no one saw that 'cumming'. This means he is drastically under-priced this season, if he can get back to his best across half-back.

He is currently ranked outside the top 60 defenders and is a sleeper on draft day, if he can stand up like he has before.

Isaac Cumming celebrates a goal during the second semi-final between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

The Giants have plenty of players under $300,000 who debuted last year. Players like Aaron Cadman (FWD, $221,000) and Harry Rowston (MID, $241,000) are worth keeping an eye on, along with Josh Fahey (MID, $277,000).

Fahey forced his way into the team after dominating in the VFL where he averaged 111, highlighted by some massive scores of 169 and 163. Fahey ended up playing seven games, where he was the substitute in four of them.

Draft sleeper

If Harry Perryman (DEF, $636,000) can get back to an average of 85, then he'll be a top-20 defender. The problem is, his time in the midfield dried up last season as he only attended 14 per cent of the centre bounces on offer.

Perryman's role can be very sporadic. However, if it appears he is back in the midfield rotation then move him up your draft rankings… and cross your fingers it lasts.

Harry Perryman in action during the Giants' semi-final against Port Adelaide on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

Stephen Coniglio (MID, $917,000) found the ball 707 times last year, the most of any player across the entire season. We love players that can rack up and Coniglio is one of the best in the business. He had a career-high 38 disposals against Brisbane in round six, scoring himself and his Fantasy coaches an impressive 135 Fantasy points.

Buyer beware

Is Harry Himmelberg (DEF, $653,000) playing forward or is he playing back?

Last year he played in defence and averaged 72 and from all reports, he’ll be there again. However, at this price, some believe there isn’t enough meat on the bone to have Himmelberg as a starting option and I tend to agree.

Now look, we can’t have a pre-season article without mentioning Braydon Preuss (RUC, $541,000). He’s cheap and if Briggs ever gets struck down by an injury, 'Juicy Preussy' is always there ready.

