St Kilda has made a further three list changes

Jack Hayes celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has confirmed the delistings of Ben Paton, Jack Hayes and Olli Hotton, having said farewell to forward Tim Membrey on Monday.

Paton, pick 46 in the 2017 draft, played 71 games for the Saints as a small defender, including just four this year.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

AFL.com.au reported earlier this month that Greater Western Sydney had expressed an interest in him as a ready-to-go recruit and he could be given another chance over the summer signing period.

Hayes, a mature-aged recruit from South Australia, has had a horror run with injury during his time at the Saints, playing just eight senior games.

He had some interest from Collingwood in recent weeks, although the Magpies are expected to pick up Membrey after he was also cut by the Saints this week.

Ben Paton during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on May 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Hotton, pick 35 in the 2022 AFL Draft, did not play a senior game for the Saints.

"Ben, Jack and Olli have all been valued players throughout their time at the club," Saints footy boss David Misson said.

"Each have had their individual significant injury setbacks, however, have continually shown to be resilient, optimistic and professional young men throughout these periods.

"We wish them all the best for this next chapter of their lives and careers."