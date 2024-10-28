Tim Membrey has not been offered a new contract by St Kilda, but the forward is expected to join Collingwood as a delisted free agent

Tim Membrey celebrates a goal during the R20 match between St Kilda and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA has farewelled veteran Tim Membrey, with the forward expected to join Collingwood when the delisted free agency period opens this week.

The 30-year was officially cut by the Saints on Monday.

Membrey played 179 games over 12 seasons for Sydney and St Kilda but was out of contract after the 2024 season.

He booted 30 goals from 19 games this year.

He underwent a medical at the AIA Centre earlier this month, as the Magpies look to boost their key forward stocks.

Membrey's signature would add to those of free agent Harry Perryman and dual All-Australian Dan Houston during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Collingwood is also considering ex-Melbourne key defender Adam Tomlinson and has taken a look at St Kilda key forward Jack Hayes, with the Magpies expected to make a final decision in coming days.

The Saints have already delisted two-time best-and-fairest winner Seb Ross, Tom Campbell, Riley Bonner, Matthew Allison and James Van Es, while Josh Battle departed to join Hawthorn as a free agent.

The delisted free agency window runs from November 1 to 8.