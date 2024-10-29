Who made our Team of the Week in week nine?

Aisling McCarthy, Aishling Moloney and Jasmine Garner. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S NO surprise that Irishwoman Aishling Moloney headlines our Team of the Week for week nine following her dominant six-goal performance in Geelong's win over West Coast.

The 26-year-old star's career-high six goals straight is the greatest-ever scoring effort by a Geelong player in AFLW history, taking over the record from teammate Chloe Scheer, who kicked five goals against Sydney last season.

Like she has done so many times this year, Moloney also racked up possessions in the forward half finishing the match with 18 disposals, seven marks and six score involvements.

Joining Moloney in the forward line is countrywoman Aisling McCarthy, who continues her excellent form for the Dockers, kicking a bag of three goals in Walyalup's 30-point win over the Giants.

The 28-year-old is having her best season to date, averaging a career-high 21 disposals, eight tackles and five inside 50s. The mid-forward has also hit the scoreboard in 2024 kicking eight goals – more than in any other season.

McCarthy's Dockers teammate Mim Strom makes her fourth appearance in the Team of the Week, having 33 hitouts, 15 disposals and a whopping 10 tackles against GWS.

In the backline we have a newcomer, Gold Coast's Niamh McLaughlin, who was a brick wall in defence for the Suns against Yartapuulti. McLaughlin had 15 contested possessions, 13 intercept possessions and four inside 50s.

Finally, we can't go past North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner who was outstanding in her team's eight-point win over Kuwarna. The star had a game-high 27 disposals, 529 metres gained and eight tackles. Most importantly she kicked a third of the Kangaroos' goals for the night, booting two majors to help guide her team to their eighth straight win.

Unlucky to miss out in week nine were Jess Fitzgerald (26 disposals, six clearances) who dominated her 50th game in the Dogs' one-point win against St Kilda. Giant Bec Beeson (19 disposals, nine tackles and five clearances) narrowly missed out, as did Kangaroos mid Ash Riddell (25 disposals seven tackles) and Brisbane's Sophie Conway (25 disposals, six intercept possessions).