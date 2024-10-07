North Melbourne has agreed a trade with West Coast for Jack Darling

Jack Darling looks on during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Darling has joined North Melbourne after the Kangaroos agreed to a trade with West Coast on Monday.

Darling, 32, has joined the Roos in exchange for their 2024 fourth round pick (currently No.67, tied to Essendon).

The 2019 All-Australian is set to provide support for gun forward Nick Larkey in the Kangaroos' forward line.

Darling, a premiership player with the Eagles and a four-time leading goalkicker, played 298 games for West Coast.

"We were looking to add some support to our forward line, and we're excited about what a player like Jack can bring," North Melbourne footy boss Todd Viney said.

"Our head of football talent Brady Rawlings worked with Jack in his previous role at West Coast and has seen up close his professionalism and preparation.

"Jack has great strength and ability to bring the ball to ground and chase and tackle, and we think his experience will benefit our young list enormously.

"We know he'll be a great sounding board and support for players like Nick Larkey and Cam Zurhaar and he's excited about helping us in our journey back up the ladder."

Eagles footy boss Gavin Bell said the club respected Darling's decision to finish his career elsewhere.

"Jack has been an outstanding contributor to the West Coast Eagles over the last 15 years and we appreciate the reasons for his decision to join North Melbourne," Bell said.

"He is obviously a highly decorated premiership player and a life member, who we thank for his excellent service to our club."