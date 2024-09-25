Charlie Dixon after the Second Qualifying Final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE EXODUS at Port Adelaide has continued, with veteran forward Charlie Dixon announcing his retirement just a day after Trent McKenzie hung up his boots.

Dixon played his 221st and last AFL game last week, kicking a goal from 12 disposals in Port's 36-point preliminary final loss to Sydney.

The 34-year-old struggled for consistency and fitness this year, booting just 24 majors across 18 games.

But his four-goal hauls against Richmond and St Kilda, and three against West Coast and the Swans, showed he still had the potential to cash in on his day.

Dixon started his career as a zone selection with Gold Coast and can lay claim to being both the Suns’ first player signing and first-ever AFL goal kicker.

He kicked 94 goals across 65 games for Gold Coast before being traded to Port at the end of 2015.

Dixon would go on to kick another 263 goals across 156 games at the Power, earning All-Australian honours in 2020 and leading Port's goalkicking tally in 2017, 2020 and 2021.

"I’ve been incredibly lucky to have had so long in a game that has given me a lot of great memories," Dixon said in a statement.

"While there have been a lot of challenges along the way, I feel really grateful to both Port Adelaide and the Gold Coast for the opportunities those clubs have provided and the friendships I've made along the way.

Charlie Dixon at Port Adelaide's captains run at the SCG on September 19, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It'll be hard not coming through those doors and seeing some of my best mates every day, but I’m looking forward to what comes next."

McKenzie, known for his booming kick, retired after 165 games - 106 of which were at Gold Coast.

The retirement of Dixon and McKenzie comes after star defender Dan Houston and ruck Ivan Soldo informed Port of their desire to be traded back home to Victoria.

Both Houston (contracted until 2027) and Soldo (2026) are yet to nominate their club of choice.

The future of Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley, who is contracted for next year, is also in some doubt after his failure to lead the side into the Grand Final.

Hinkley heaped praise on Dixon.

"I’ve known Charlie since he was a rough and raw teenager with a lot of promise," Hinkley said.

"To see him grow and develop into the footballer, and more importantly the man he is today, gives me a great sense of pride.

"Charlie has always put his body on the line for his teammates, willing himself to every contest – sometimes with a number of opponents hanging off him."