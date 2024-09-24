Trent McKenzie retires after 165 games with Port Adelaide and Gold Coast

Port Adelaide's Trent McKenzie sinks his boot into the ball in round one. Picture: AFL Photos.

PORT Adelaide defender Trent McKenzie has announced his retirement after 165 AFL games across 14 seasons.

McKenzie, 32, arrived at the Power at the end of 2017 after playing 106 games for Gold Coast, having been part of the Suns' inaugural squad.

Known for his monster left-foot kick, McKenzie struggled with injuries on his way to 59 games at the Power.

"On behalf of Port Adelaide, I want to congratulate Trent on his AFL career,” the club's general manager of football Chris Davies said.

"Trent has always been a popular figure among our playing group and has played some important roles for us during his time.

"He came to Port Adelaide to add experience and depth to our squad at a time when we needed it.

"His struggles with injury have been unfortunate, but his positive attitude and ability to lead have always held him in good stead.

"I wish Trent all the very best for his retirement."

McKenzie played 21 games for the Suns in 2011 and 92 in his first five seasons before injuries struck.

He featured just 16 times at AFL level across the next four campaigns – including just twice in his first two seasons at Port.

McKenzie played 19 games last year but struggled with injuries again in 2024.