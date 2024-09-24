The teams are in for Wednesday's AFLW match between Carlton and North Melbourne

Kate Shierlaw and Yasmin Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has opted to manage a pair of stars as it enters its mid-week footy period.

Both Jenna Bruton and Kate Shierlaw have been rested for the Roos' clash with Carlton on Wednesday evening, with Lulu Pullar coming in for her first game of the season due to a calf injury, while Niamh Martin has been recalled.

Carlton has opted to give former Port Adelaide defender Yasmin Duursma her first run in the navy blue, while also handing a debut to father-daughter selection Meg Robertson.

Last year's No.7 draft selection Lila Keck has been given a reprieve, after being omitted a fortnight ago, and leader Jess Dal Pos has shaken off an ankle injury to return to the side.

The Blues' inclusions come in the wake of a double injury blow, with captain Kerryn Peterson ruled out for up to a month with a shoulder sprain, and winger Dayna Finn ruled out with an ankle concern.

Defenders Genevieve Lawson-Tavan and Lulu Beatty have both been dropped for Wednesday's game.

Both North Melbourne and Carlton will have to back up the mid-week match with games on Sunday against Richmond and Port Adelaide respectively.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Carlton v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.Robertson, Y.Duursma, L.Keck, J.Dal Pos

Out: G.Lawson-Tavan (omitted), K.Peterson (shoulder), D.Finn (ankle), L.Beatty (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Pullar, N.Martin

Out: J.Bruton (managed), K.Shierlaw (managed)