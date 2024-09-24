The coaches' votes are in for week four of the 2024 season

Jasmine Garner in action during the AFLW R4 match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Whitten Oval on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE players are tied atop the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year Award leaderboard after week four, but the mid-week fixturing means the scoring will be skewed until after week seven.

Brisbane superstar Ally Anderson, North Melbourne ball-winner Ash Riddell and Adelaide co-skipper Ebony Marinoff are all locked on 33 points, but thanks to the condensed fixture in season 2024, Anderson has played one extra game than her cohorts at this stage.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Anderson polled six votes on Wednesday night against the Western Bulldogs, and another eight votes on Sunday against West Coast.

Marinoff polled a near-perfect nine votes against Essendon in week four, while Riddell scored eight votes in North's clash with the Power.

Fellow Roos star Jasmine Garner scored a perfect 10 votes in that game, with the Western Bulldogs' Isabelle Pritchard (against Collingwood), Hawthorn's Greta Bodey and Brisbane's Sophie Conway (against the Bulldogs) also polling 10 votes.

Learn More 33:09

Collingwood v West Coast

9 Alison Drennan (WCE)

8 Ella Roberts (WCE)

7 Isabella Lewis (WCE)

2 Jess Hosking (WCE)

2 Jaide Britton (WCE)

1 Kellie Gibson (WCE)

1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:19 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week four’s match against West Coast

07:59 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week four’s match against Collingwood

10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v West Coast Extended highlights of the Magpies and Eagles clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:40 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v West Coast The Magpies and Eagles clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:50 Hosking having her say with double play Eagles recruit Jess Hosking makes it two goals on the night after some handy work inside the forward 50

00:41 Massive Magpies blow with skipper ruled out Collingwood suffers a big injury concern with captain Bri Davey forced out of the contest after copping some heavy contact to the back of the head

00:47 Barnett breaks drought with first AFLW goal After seven career behinds, Imogen Barnett finally earns a well-deserved major in the big league following a quality mark and set shot

00:47 James opens game in super style Eliza James sizes up the goals and executes her snap to perfection to snare the opening major

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

10 Sophie Conway (BL)

6 Ally Anderson (BL)

6 Taylor Smith (BL)

5 Isabel Dawes (BL)

3 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

Previous Next 19:27 W Show: Panic stations at the Pies, Daisy shows us how it’s done Ben Brown joins The W Show this week to dissect why it’s time for the Magpies to panic, what’s going on at the Dees, and why Daisy Pearce is showing the rest of the comp how it’s done

1:28:13 AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs The Lions and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

10:35 AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Lions and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:27 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week four’s match against Brisbane

05:12 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week four’s match against Western Bulldogs

05:53 AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs The Lions and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:38 Captain Berry lifts Dogs with fine finish Deanna Berry slots her first major as Western Bulldogs captain with a terrific snap

00:39 How did they not score? Desperate Dogs dodge a bullet Lauren Ahrens smothers an almost-certain Brisbane goal after Taylor Smith received a shocking bounce

00:48 Conway's cracking curler stops Dogs' run Sophie Conway threads a slick running snap to regain momentum for her side

00:56 Insane goal-line pinball brings big Grigg moment Elaine Grigg is awarded her first career major after a mad scramble in the goalsquare

00:43 Hot Lions keep fire burning with rapid rebound Taylor Smith runs into an open goal after Sophie Conway's slick work

00:52 Dazzling Dawes turns heads with ripping spinner Belle Dawes works her snap to perfection to continue Brisbane's super start

Richmond v Carlton

9 Monique Conti (RICH)

7 Rebecca Miller (RICH)

4 Grace Egan (RICH)

3 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

3 Caitlin Greiser (RICH

2 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)

2 Kate Dempsey (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:46 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Carlton Extended highlights of the Tigers and Blues clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:57 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after week four’s match against Carlton

01:59 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week four’s match against Richmond

04:05 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Carlton The Tigers and Blues clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Brennan devastates Blues with punishing strike Katie Brennan pounces on the loose ball and nails a brilliant snap on the run

00:33 Is Tigers star in trouble for this tackle? Ellie McKenzie gives away a free kick with this dangerous tackle on Carlton's Dayna Finn

00:46 Greiser gifted by Conti's crisp assist Monique Conti provides a perfect pass for Caitlin Greiser, who streams into an open goal to continue her side's hot start

00:33 Veteran Tiger launches from long range AFLW stalwart Katie Brennan lands a massive goal early in poor conditions

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

5 Mia King (NMFC)

5 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)

2 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:42 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week four’s match against Port Adelaide

04:28 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week four’s match against Nth Melbourne

10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Power clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:17 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide The Kangaroos and Power clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:39 Miserable weather no issue for Teakle Julia Teakle earns a free kick and makes no mistake with the set shot in tough conditions to get her side off the mark

00:54 Tensions rise after Roo’s fierce tackle Alice O’Loughlin pops through her second goal after a 50m penalty is awarded following a ferocious tackle on Ebony O’Dea

00:33 Garner only needs an inch to generate gold Jas Garner quickly puts boot to ball to earn a cracking opening goal

Gold Coast v Geelong

8 Mikayla Bowen (GEEL)

8 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

8 Aishling Moloney (GEEL)

4 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)

2 Darcy Moloney (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:48 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week four’s match against Geelong

03:12 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week four’s match against Gold Coast

11:02 AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Geelong Extended highlights of the Suns and Cats clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:58 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong The Suns and Cats clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:14 Moloney’s magic day brings fantastic four Aishling Moloney shows plenty of poise and skill to notch an impressive four goals against a struggling Suns outfit

00:30 Bohanna finally breaks drought with delightful dribbler Tara Bohanna shows her class to get the Suns' opening major of the match

00:39 Pure pace on show as Moloney slots her third Cats continue to fire on all cylinders as Aishling Moloney slams home another major

00:46 Kenny clears 60m to snag epic buzzer beater Kate Kenny times it to perfection with a monster goal to end the first term

00:38 Moloney makes it look easy with superb snap Aishling Moloney uses plenty of run before summing it up perfectly in front of goal

00:29 Scott strikes it pure with brilliant opener Shelley Scott shows plenty of class to kick the Cats’ opening major against the Suns

St Kilda v Hawthorn

10 Greta Bodey (HAW)

7 Lucy Wales (HAW)

4 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)

3 Eliza West (HAW)

2 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)

2 Tamara Smith (HAW)

1 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

1 Aine McDonagh (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:12 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Saints and Hawks clash in week Four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:31 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week four’s match against Hawthorn

02:48 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week four’s match against St Kilda

05:16 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Hawthorn The Saints and Hawks clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:57 Brilliant Bodey slots six in scintillating showing It was the Greta Bodey show as she delivered a career-best six majors for the Hawks

00:33 Gilroy slots pocket sizzler as Hawks march away Aileen Gilroy shows plenty of poise with a brilliant goal from the tight angle

00:41 Tight angle no problem as Bodey strikes it pure Greta Bodey backs her skills in from the pocket with a brilliant finish on the run

00:39 Saints’ smooth movement ends with Wardlaw’s second Jesse Wardlaw shows her class with a perfect mark and finish to bring St Kilda right back

Fremantle v Melbourne

9 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)

8 Eliza McNamara (MELB)

6 Mim Strom (FRE)

3 Sinead Goldrick (MELB)

3 Gabby Newton (FRE)

1 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:47 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week four’s match against Fremantle

03:46 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week four’s match against Melbourne

11:30 AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Dockers and Demons clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

06:01 AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Melbourne The Dockers and Demons clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:24 AFLW last two mins: Dockers charge past Dees in stunning comeback The thrilling final moments between Fremantle and Melbourne in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:56 Gabby generating gold to keep Dockers alive Fremantle refuses to go away as Gabby O’Sullivan conjures two team-lifting majors either side of half-time

00:34 Hanks banks another with deft dribbler Tyla Hanks continues her side’s hot start with a cool kick along the deck

00:29 Miller’s killer kick curls through big sticks Former Fremantle captain Hayley Miller snares a beauty to ignite her side in the first term

00:36 Star Docker down in worrying injury concern Fremantle suffers a cruel early blow with gun forward Aine Tighe down on her haunches following an innocuous incident

Adelaide v Essendon

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

6 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)

5 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

4 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

2 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)

2 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)

1 Maddison Gay (ESS)

1 Madison Newman (ADEL)

Previous Next 10:04 AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Essendon Extended highlights of the Crows and Bombers clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

1:21:43 AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Essendon The Crows and Bombers clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:48 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Essendon The Crows and Bombers clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:27 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week four’s match against Essendon

00:42 Randall unloads rocket from outside 50m Chelsea Randall grabs a nice intercept mark before launching a long-bomb goal from beyond the arc

00:34 Ponter gets crafty on goal line Danielle Ponter dribbles through a clever goal off the ground

00:48 Gould's double delight for Crows Caitlin Gould takes over the second quarter by drilling two majors for her side

00:36 Clutch Kelly beats buzzer with sweet shot Niamh Kelly nails a superb goal right on the quarter-time siren

00:47 Bombers' Gamble play hits jackpot Essendon's plan to swing Ellyse Gamble forward pays off with an early goal

19:27 W Show: Panic stations at the Pies, Daisy shows us how it’s done Ben Brown joins The W Show this week to dissect why it’s time for the Magpies to panic, what’s going on at the Dees, and why Daisy Pearce is showing the rest of the comp how it’s done

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

10 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

8 Jess Fitzgerald (WB)

4 Ruby Schleicher (COLL)

4 Lucy Cronin (COLL)

2 Rylie Wilcox (WB)

2 Maggie Gorham (WB)

Previous Next 10:05 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Pies and Dogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

1:23:17 AFLW Match Replay: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs The Magpies and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:11 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week four’s match against Western Bulldogs

03:42 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week four’s match against Collingwood

04:42 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs The Magpies and Bulldogs clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Crafty Fitzgerald applies finishing touches Jessica Fitzgerald finds herself on the end of a handball chain before using the outside of her boot to bounce it through

00:42 Borg cashes in on milestone gift Jorja Borg is swarmed by teammates after notching her first career goal in style tucked away in the pocket

00:45 Weston-Turner drives home first of many to inspire Dogs Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner makes the Pies pay after being handed a 50m penalty putting her within striking distance

00:46 James draws first blood straight out the gate Eliza James remains the beneficiary of a fast centre clearance enabling her to get goalside in the opening minute

19:27 W Show: Panic stations at the Pies, Daisy shows us how it’s done Ben Brown joins The W Show this week to dissect why it’s time for the Magpies to panic, what’s going on at the Dees, and why Daisy Pearce is showing the rest of the comp how it’s done

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

9 Cynthia Hamilton (SYD)

8 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

7 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)

2 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

2 Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)

2 Pepa Randall (GWS)

Previous Next 1:24:25 AFLW Match Replay: Sydney v GWS The Swans and Giants clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

06:55 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week four’s match against Sydney

05:44 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after week four’s match against GWS

11:24 AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v GWS Extended highlights of the Swans and Giants clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:57 AFLW Highlights: Sydney v GWS The Swans and Giants clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:58 AFLW last two mins: Swans hold off late Giants surge The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:43 Electric Hamilton goes clutch with ripping double Cynthia Hamilton drills a terrific running major before converting a strong grab to give her side late ascendancy

00:42 Pauga's huge tackle an MRO worry as Swan dazed Mikayla Pauga is penalised for a dangerous tackle as Montana Ham leaves the field with concussion concerns

00:36 Skilful Ham channels Kerr with super soccer Montana Ham flashes onto the scene and boots through a clever finish

19:27 W Show: Panic stations at the Pies, Daisy shows us how it’s done Ben Brown joins The W Show this week to dissect why it’s time for the Magpies to panic, what’s going on at the Dees, and why Daisy Pearce is showing the rest of the comp how it’s done

West Coast v Brisbane

8 Ally Anderson (BL)

7 Natalie Grider (BL)

6 Sophie Conway (BL)

5 Jade Ellenger (BL)

3 Lily Postlehwaite (BL)

1 Ella Roberts (WCE)

Previous Next 10:06 AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Eagles and Lions clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

1:22:49 AFLW Match Replay: West Coast v Brisbane The Eagles and Lions clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

07:46 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week four’s match against West Coast

07:40 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week four’s match against Brisbane

04:28 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Brisbane The Eagles and Lions clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:43 Late Wakfer blow adds to Eagles' toll Zoe Wakfer leaves the field with a suspected lower leg injury after getting tangled in this tackle

00:33 Bouncing Gibson bender finally brings Eagle delight Kellie Gibson curls through West Coast's first major with a smart snap

00:55 Electric Ellenger dashes and cashes in bursting beauty Jade Ellenger keeps on running and caps off her brilliant work with a classy finish

00:38 Cool Mullins shows her class as Lions get busy Charlotte Mullins threads a lovely running finish to extend Brisbane's second-term lead

00:47 Smith’s sweet early double spells trouble Taylor Smith looks primed for another big outing in front of goal with a pair of majors in quick time to put the Eagles on high alert

19:27 W Show: Panic stations at the Pies, Daisy shows us how it’s done Ben Brown joins The W Show this week to dissect why it’s time for the Magpies to panic, what’s going on at the Dees, and why Daisy Pearce is showing the rest of the comp how it’s done

LEADERBOARD

33 Ally Anderson BL

33 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

33 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

28 Jasmine Garner NMFC

25 Sophie Conway BL

24 Ella Roberts WCE

24 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

22 Anne Hatchard ADEL

21 Alison Drennan WCE

20 Monique Conti RICH

20 Mim Strom FRE

19 Abbie McKay CARL

18 Ellie McKenzie RICH

17 Aileen Gilroy HAW

17 Isabelle Pritchard WB

16 Isabel Dawes BL

16 Laura Gardiner SYD

15 Rebecca Beeson GWS

15 Greta Bodey HAW

15 Brittany Bonnici COLL

15 Amy McDonald GEEL