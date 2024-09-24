THREE players are tied atop the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year Award leaderboard after week four, but the mid-week fixturing means the scoring will be skewed until after week seven.
Brisbane superstar Ally Anderson, North Melbourne ball-winner Ash Riddell and Adelaide co-skipper Ebony Marinoff are all locked on 33 points, but thanks to the condensed fixture in season 2024, Anderson has played one extra game than her cohorts at this stage.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
Anderson polled six votes on Wednesday night against the Western Bulldogs, and another eight votes on Sunday against West Coast.
Marinoff polled a near-perfect nine votes against Essendon in week four, while Riddell scored eight votes in North's clash with the Power.
Fellow Roos star Jasmine Garner scored a perfect 10 votes in that game, with the Western Bulldogs' Isabelle Pritchard (against Collingwood), Hawthorn's Greta Bodey and Brisbane's Sophie Conway (against the Bulldogs) also polling 10 votes.
Collingwood v West Coast
9 Alison Drennan (WCE)
8 Ella Roberts (WCE)
7 Isabella Lewis (WCE)
2 Jess Hosking (WCE)
2 Jaide Britton (WCE)
1 Kellie Gibson (WCE)
1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs
10 Sophie Conway (BL)
6 Ally Anderson (BL)
6 Taylor Smith (BL)
5 Isabel Dawes (BL)
3 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
Richmond v Carlton
9 Monique Conti (RICH)
7 Rebecca Miller (RICH)
4 Grace Egan (RICH)
3 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
3 Caitlin Greiser (RICH
2 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)
2 Kate Dempsey (RICH)
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide
10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
5 Mia King (NMFC)
5 Alice O'Loughlin (NMFC)
2 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
Gold Coast v Geelong
8 Mikayla Bowen (GEEL)
8 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
8 Aishling Moloney (GEEL)
4 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
2 Darcy Moloney (GEEL)
St Kilda v Hawthorn
10 Greta Bodey (HAW)
7 Lucy Wales (HAW)
4 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
3 Eliza West (HAW)
2 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)
2 Tamara Smith (HAW)
1 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
1 Aine McDonagh (HAW)
Fremantle v Melbourne
9 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)
8 Eliza McNamara (MELB)
6 Mim Strom (FRE)
3 Sinead Goldrick (MELB)
3 Gabby Newton (FRE)
1 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)
Adelaide v Essendon
9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
6 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)
5 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
4 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
2 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
2 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)
1 Maddison Gay (ESS)
1 Madison Newman (ADEL)
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs
10 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
8 Jess Fitzgerald (WB)
4 Ruby Schleicher (COLL)
4 Lucy Cronin (COLL)
2 Rylie Wilcox (WB)
2 Maggie Gorham (WB)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney
9 Cynthia Hamilton (SYD)
8 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
7 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
2 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
2 Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)
2 Pepa Randall (GWS)
West Coast v Brisbane
8 Ally Anderson (BL)
7 Natalie Grider (BL)
6 Sophie Conway (BL)
5 Jade Ellenger (BL)
3 Lily Postlehwaite (BL)
1 Ella Roberts (WCE)
LEADERBOARD
33 Ally Anderson BL
33 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
33 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
28 Jasmine Garner NMFC
25 Sophie Conway BL
24 Ella Roberts WCE
24 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
22 Anne Hatchard ADEL
21 Alison Drennan WCE
20 Monique Conti RICH
20 Mim Strom FRE
19 Abbie McKay CARL
18 Ellie McKenzie RICH
17 Aileen Gilroy HAW
17 Isabelle Pritchard WB
16 Isabel Dawes BL
16 Laura Gardiner SYD
15 Rebecca Beeson GWS
15 Greta Bodey HAW
15 Brittany Bonnici COLL
15 Amy McDonald GEEL