Who are the players we should be thinking about ahead of week five of the AFLW Fantasy season?

Laura Gardiner in action during the AFLW R4 match between Sydney and GWS at Henson Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE WEEK of double games down, and AFLW Fantasy coaches have been thrown in the deep end already!

With each of Brisbane, Collingwood, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs having two games in week four, we saw some absolutely massive scores for some coaches (with more than a handful scoring over 2000 points). We also had some players hit astronomical total, none higher than All-Australian winger Sophie Conway who scored a whopping 215 points across the week (123 vs WBD, 92 vs WCE). Owners of Ella Roberts were also likely very happy to see the young gun cap off the week with an exceptional 117 against the reigning premiers. A tip of the cap also goes to each of Sarah Rowe, Ally Anderson, Alison Drennan, Issy Pritchard, Belle Dawes and Bella Lewis who all scored 150+.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The most disappointing moment for the week was almost certainly the second-quarter demise of extremely popular trade-in Brianna Davey, with many then stuck with a 33 on field, and more than a handful will have captained the Pie.

As much as we could dwell on the week that was, the Fantasy season waits for no one, with a fresh set of fixtures starting tonight between Port Adelaide and Richmond, and with it, a whole new set of trade targets. The big question of the week will be deciding which of the week four DGW players can be moved on for players with the DGW still to come.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Here is a breakdown of when each team will have their double game weeks.

W5: Carlton, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond

W6: Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hawthorn Sydney

W7: Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, St Kilda

Top five price rises

Madeleine Guerin (MID, $1,042,000): +$207,000

Ruby Tripodi (FWD, $855,000): +$185,000

Emmelie Fiedler (RUC, $564,000): +$181,000

Gabby O'Sullivan (FWD, $834,000): +$170,000

Eliza McNamara (MID, $1,239,000): +$167,000

Learn More 00:56

Top five price falls

Aine Tighe (FWD, $767,000): -$280,000

Blaithin Mackin (MID, $631,000): -$216,000

Ally Anderson (MID, $1,287,000): -$205,000

Zarlie Goldsworthy (MID, $995,000): -$165,000

Sabrina Frederick (RUC, $920,000): -$163,000

Week Five ‘Double Game' Targets

Ash Riddell (MID, $1,580,000)

Riddell shapes as the No.1 candidate to score the most points in W5, and is more than likely to be a player who sticks in your midfield for the rest of the season. There is the non-zero chance that she will be rested for portions of North's games against Carlton and Richmond, however, I feel that (a) North has shown itself to be the most capable team at managing its midfield rotations to ensure a balance of high impact stoppage minutes with sufficient rest and (b) I believe that Jas Garner is the more likely player to spend time out of the midfield, either on the bench or at full forward, thus limiting the downside of Riddell.

Alice O'Loughlin (FWD, $894,000)

With the injury to Aine Tighe, Alice O'Loughlin has jumped up to rank two for all forwards in scoring. Given the time she missed vs Geelong with suspension, O'Loughlin should also come into the DGW fresher than many of her counterparts. I am conservatively estimating that AOL will score 140 points across the week.

Alice O'Loughlin celebrates a goal during the AFLW R4 match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Whitten Oval on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tessa Lavey (DEF, $601,000)

The last two targets are players who sit in the top echelon for their respective positions. I could include Eilish Sheerin here as a target, as I feel she is likely to be a top five player come season's end. However, if you're in search of value, Lavey's price point is likely still a discount for someone capable of scoring 125 points across the week, and serve as a handy launching point for another defender on the W6 or 7 DGW.

Other Targets

Laura Gardiner (MID, $1,352,000)

With a match-up against the Western Bulldogs, and fresh of scores of 108 and 118, I feel like now is the time to buy low of Gardiner. We know that she has an exception ceiling on her day, and my spidey senses are saying that her 140 is coming in the next two or three games.

Madison Gay (DEF, $904,000)

During the pre-season, I baulked at the opportunity to buy low of Madi Gay, if in part because I believed that Essendon was not a team coached in fashion which allowed for good scoring by defenders (i.e. Brooke Brown flashbacks). At this stage, Gay is making me eat those words, because she's been an excellent selection, displaying the defensive 'quarterback' traits which so often lead to top five defender scoring.

Maddison Gay tackles Ebony Marinoff during the AFLW R4 match between Essendon and Adelaide at Unley Oval on September 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Daisy D'Arcy (DEF, $879,000)

D'Arcy looked to be past her potential injury concerns from week three, when an apparent knee knock in the second quarter had me catastrophising. Dizzy refused to stay down, coming back in the second half and scoring a really solid 72 vs Geelong. With a DGW upcoming in W6, and with the Suns needing an injection in their midfield after several lacklustre performances in a row, I think that this be the basement to D'Arcy's price for quite a while.

Sell

It's important to note that there are a number of relatively highly owned players who copped injuries last week, so are guaranteed trade outs, including the popular pair of Bri Davey and Aine Tighe.

Isabelle Pritchard (MID, $1,098,000)

Pritch has done her job at this stage of the season, albeit a hair below what people might've hoped for. Managed to put together a respectable VC/C score across her DGW, even if it was probably limited by her shift from Blackburn sidekick to No.1 midfielder, and managed to make cash from her starting price. Now is the right time to jump off to an uber premium mid with an upcoming DGW (see Gardiner, Riddell or even Mia King in a pinch). If you're an owner of Ella Roberts, I think you can make the same case for her, but not as a pressing an option to trade given her ceiling capability.

Courtney Hodder (FWD, $687,000)

Hodder has failed to recapture her 2023 finals form and role, with a deep forward role being her predominant position for games where she ought to have feasted against ladder cellar dwellers in the Bulldogs and Eagles. With her DGW in the rear-view mirror, sliding Hodder across to someone like AOL is a great move.

Courtney Hodder in action during the AFLW R4 match between Brisbane and West Coast on September 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jordyn Allen (DEF, $487,000)

This is another player who has seriously failed to live up to pre-season expectations. Allen played very little time in defense, where marks can boost her scoring, instead being switched between forward and the wing, which is not a good combination for a Collingwood that is struggling to retain possession or generate f50 entries if that don't come directly from a frontside stoppage clearance, and consistently missed switch kicks when they had managed to get the ball near centre wing.

Top rookies

Double Game Rookies:

Mackenzie Ford (MID, $431,000)

Lulu Beatty (DEF, $365,000)

Madeline Hendrie (DEF, $415,000)

Yasmin Duursma (FWD, $350,000)

Darcy Vescio (FWD, $437,000)

Best of the Rest:

Jayme Harken (MID, $407,000)

Caitlin Thorne (MID, $306,000)

Ariana Hetherington (FWD, $360,000)

Ellie Hampson (FWD, $416,000)

Jordan Ivey (FWD, $368,000)

Captains

The brutality of the wrong captain decision hit hard last week, with the difference between top captain options Bri Davey (33, injured) and Ally Anderson (356) having a huge impact on rankings. Coaches may want to VC one of the following options and use a red dot / non-scoring player as Captain to save their teams from any more early week tragedies.

No.1: Ash Riddell (vs. CAR & RIC)

No.2: Jasmine Garner (vs. CAR & RIC)

No.3: Mon Conti (vs. PA & NM)

No.4: Mia King (vs. CAR & RIC)

No.5: Maddy Guerin (vs. NM & PA)

Other options to consider: Abbey Dowrick (vs. RIC & CAR), Abbie McKay (vs. NM & PA), Keeley Sherar (vs. NM & PA), Ellie McKenzie (vs. PA & NM)

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.