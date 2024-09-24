Who made our Team of the Week in week four?

L-R: Sophie Conway, Greta Bodey, Mon Conti. Pictures: AFL Photos

GRETA Bodey headlines our Team of the Week for week four following her career-high six-goal haul against St Kilda at RSEA Park.

Bodey, who also had 18 disposals and eight marks, is named at full-forward following her best-on-ground performance in the Hawks' comprehensive 57-point win against the Saints on Saturday.

Teammate and former Hawthorn captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd is named on the half-back line after gathering 23 disposals, nine intercept possessions and four score involvements against their old side.

Reigning AFLW best and fairest winner Mon Conti makes her second appearance in the team for season nine, after her outstanding game against Carlton. Conti, who was playing in her 50th club game for Richmond, had 33 disposals (18 contested), 11 clearances and two score involvements in the Tigers' big win.

Despite losing to Fremantle, Melbourne has one addition to this week's team with Eliza McNamara named on the wing. The 22-year-old had a game-high 31 possessions, seven tackles and four clearances for the Dees.

Eliza McNamara in action during the AFLW R4 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong has two players in this week's team, with reliable intercept defender Claudia Gunjaca being selected, while exciting Irish key forward Aishling Moloney was named after kicking a bag of four in her side's win on the Gold Coast.

Western Bulldogs' Alice Edmonds has been named in the ruck, following her game against Collingwood. Edmonds had 29 hitouts against the in-form Sabrina Frederick to help the Bulldogs to their first win of the season.

Alice Edmonds and Sabrina Frederick battle in the ruck during the AFLW R4 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Victoria Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Team of the Week regulars Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner were named for North Melbourne with the duo both having 30 disposals in the Roos' win over Port Adelaide at Whitten Oval.

Unlucky to miss this week's team was Tigers key forward Caitlin Greiser who kicked three goals in wet conditions at Ikon Park, Geelong's Nina Morrison, who had 26 disposals and seven clearances, and Fremantle ruck Mim Strom, who had 27 hitouts for the Dockers in their after-the-siren win against Melbourne.