Four players have not been offered contracts by Port Adelaide, while Tom Clurey has also moved on

Quinton Narkle looks dejected after Port Adelaide's loss to Sydney in the 2024 preliminary final at the SCG. Picture: AFL Photos

CONTRACTED defender Tom Clurey is one of five players to have been removed from Port Adelaide's list on Monday.

Quinton Narkle, Francis Evans, Tom Scully and Kyle Marshall have all been delisted along with Clurey, who has attracted some interest from West Coast this year, as reported by AFL.com.au's Gettable.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

Clurey was contracted to the Power for 2025, but has opted to look elsewhere.

"I've loved my time at Port Adelaide but now it's time to move on and see what other opportunities exist for me to extend my AFL career," Clurey said.

"Over the last 12 months the club has moved in a different direction with its defensive structure and personnel. Whilst I understand this, I still feel as though I have more to offer."

Tom Clurey in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Clurey played 124 AFL games for the Power, but none since round three last year.

He could join another AFL club as early as November 1 when the delisted free agency window opens.

Narkle has played 16 games for the Power since arriving at the club in the mid-season draft last year, following 41 games at Geelong.

Evans, another former Cat, played 17 senior games this year, including all three of the Power's finals.

Jack Bowes and Francis Evans compete during the round 21 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Scully and Marshall, who were both drafted in 2022, did not play a senior game in two years at the club. Tom McCallum, who was also drafted in 2022, was delisted last month.

"Quinton and Frankie have contributed really positively to our club, at both AFL and SANFL level," Port list manager Jamie Cripps said.

"They provided good depth for us when we needed it, and we are grateful for the time they spent at Port Adelaide.

"While Tom and Kyle didn't get their chance to play AFL football, they demonstrated improvement and commitment to the program over the past two years.

"All four players are good people, and we wish them all the very best for what comes next."