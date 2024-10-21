Alex Keath in action during the R20 match between the Western Bulldogs and GWS at Mars Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDER Alex Keath has announced his retirement after 109 games at two clubs.

Keath initially joined Adelaide in 2015 and played 30 games for the Crows before being traded to the Western Bulldogs in 2019.

He played a further 79 games for the Dogs, including the 2021 Grand Final, but managed just five senior games this year.

Keath's football career came after a stint as a professional cricketer, where he represented Australia at Under-19 level and played domestically for Victoria and the Melbourne Stars.

His unique sporting journey means he's been teammates with the likes of Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen as well as Marcus Bontempelli and Eddie Betts.

"Alex should be extremely proud of the contributions he made to both Adelaide and Western Bulldogs football clubs," Bulldogs list manager Sam Power said.

"He is the epitome of hard work and determination, a reliable defender who gave his all each time he ran onto the field. He's also a much-loved and highly respected individual, not just by his teammates but also by staff across all sections of our club.

"We thank Alex for everything he gave to the club in his time in red, white and blue and wish him, Laura, Oliver and Ella all the best for the next stage of their lives."