Chad Wingard during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on August 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

TWO-TIME All-Australian Chad Wingard has announced his retirement after 218 games at two clubs.

Wingard, 30, has not played a senior game at Hawthorn this season having battled a serious Achilles injury suffered last year.

He posted on Instagram on Monday, thanking both clubs and their supporters.

Wingard was a star player at Port Adelaide between 2012 and 2018, winning All-Australian honours in 2013 and 2015. He also won the club's best-and-fairest in 2013.

He played 147 games for the Power before moving to the Hawks at the end of 2018.

His time at Hawthorn was impacted by injury and he managed just 71 senior games there in five seasons.

Chad Wingard models Hawthorn's 2021 Indigenous jumper. Picture: AFL Photos

"Thank you to Port Adelaide Football Club and Hawthorn Football Club for shaping me into the player and person I am today," Wingard posted on Instagram.

"To the fans of this great game, thank you, and I hope I played a small part in entertaining you on the weekends during my journey.

"Lastly, my family, thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be my best every day."

More to come ...