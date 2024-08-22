Marlion Pickett had a debut to remember on Grand Final day. Picture: AFL Photos

MARLION Pickett, who famously made his AFL debut in the 2019 Grand Final, has announced his retirement from the top level.

Pickett has played 90 AFL games after Richmond selected him in the 2019 Mid-Season Rookie Draft as a 27-year-old from South Fremantle.

He will play his final game against Gold Coast on Saturday, joining Dylan Grimes and Dustin Martin in farewelling the Tigers faithful at the MCG.

In 2019, Pickett became the first VFL/AFL player in 67 years to debut in a Grand Final and the first since 1926 to win a flag as Richmond belted Greater Western Sydney by 89 points.

He won a second premiership with the Tigers in 2020.

"It's been a good journey... I did not even think I was ever going to get drafted," he said.

"To be drafted in black and yellow is an honour and to wear it is even more special.

"My past and the way I grew up is different to everyone else's and it was not easy to get drafted. I got overlooked for six or seven years and 2019 I was about to quit all my dreams.

Marlion Pickett with his family after the 2019 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I had some people in my corner, and they told me to stick at it ... they told me just to give it another year.

"Five years it felt like 10 years ... but the sweat, blood and tears it was a pleasure and doing it with the bunch of guys it was really special.

"I am so proud to be a Richmond man, and I am going to miss the footy."

