Josh Carmichael during Collingwood's match against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Josh Carmichael has been forced to retire due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

The 24-year-old played eight senior games for the Magpies in his two and a half seasons with the club after being drafted at No.9 in the 2022 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Carmichael made his debut in round 17, 2022 and played seven games that year including the Pies' semi-final loss to Fremantle.

He managed just one senior game in 2023 - in round three against Richmond - and none in 2024, but continued to contribute at VFL level until the Magpies' round six clash against Southport, which marked his final game with Collingwood.

Josh Carmichael during Collingwood's game against Essendon in VFL round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He has not been able to train since that game and was placed on the club's long-term injury list as he battled concussion issues. After meeting with an independent medical panel convened by the AFL, Carmichael was advised to retire from all contact sport.

"The past couple of months have been a difficult and uncertain time for me but I have comfort now knowing the direction of my future, and disappointingly that is not playing Australian football," Carmichael said in a statement on Wednesday morning.



"Footy has been a huge part of my sporting life over the years and I have loved being part of the Collingwood Football Club, but my priority is on my future and ensuring I live a full and healthy life.



"I'd like to thank the club, my coaches, teammates, and staff for all their support throughout my playing career at Collingwood and to everyone who has supported me along my football journey.



"I never imagined getting drafted to an AFL club, especially one like Collingwood and I'll be forever grateful. I have made so many lifelong friends along the journey which is what footy is all about. As for the learnings, opportunities and experiences during my time here, I will forever cherish these and hold the memories close to my heart.



"To my family and friends, thank you so much for your love and support during this time. Not only recently but the whole journey. Always believing in me. No matter what."

Carmichael is the latest of several players to retire this year due to medical advice after battling concussion, including his former Collingwood teammate Nathan Murphy, Melbourne premiership player Angus Brayshaw and Western Bulldogs draftee Aiden O'Driscoll.

More to come