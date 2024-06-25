The Collingwood forward will meet with the independent concussion panel

Josh Carmichael is helped from the ground during a VFL match between Collingwood and Richmond in August, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Josh Carmichael will meet with the independent concussion panel as his symptoms linger from his most recent head knock earlier this season.

The Pies' pick from the 2022 mid-season draft has not been able to train and was placed on the club's injury list with delayed concussion issues.

The 24-year-old will in the next period meet with the AFL's independent concussion panel, which can assess players' conditions after respective head knocks.

Collingwood continues to offer Carmichael on-going support with its medical and welfare team, with the versatile Magpie having not played in the VFL since the start of May.

Josh Carmichael during Collingwood's match against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The meeting with the independent panel is expected to give some clarity on his next steps, with his future unclear.

Carmichael has played eight AFL games, the last coming in round three last year.

His former teammate Nathan Murphy is one of three AFL players this season to retire due to concussion, with the premiership defender announcing he would step away from the game after repeated head knocks, the last of which came in last year's Grand Final.

Melbourne premiership midfielder Angus Brayshaw also retired earlier this year, while first-year Western Bulldog Aiden O'Driscoll had to retire after a training incident in January.