Connor Budarick warms up prior to the round 23 match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast utility Connor Budarick has been traded to the Western Bulldogs after the two clubs finally agreed to a deal on Tuesday.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has reported the Bulldogs have sent pick No.37 to the Suns, with pick No.70 coming back the other way, to land the 24-year-old.

The deal was unlocked after the Dogs agreed to a pick swap with Greater Western Sydney over the weekend, where the Bulldogs parted with pick No.12 to secure picks No.14 and 37 from the Giants.

That No.37 pick was then used by the Bulldogs to secure Budarick after initial negotiations had been stalled, with Gold Coast initially asking for the No.33 pick from the Bulldogs, which was rebuffed.

Connor Budarick in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Budarick managed 19 games in Damien Hardwick's team this year, including both finals, playing predominantly as a pressure forward to take his career total to 55 games across six seasons.

The Bulldogs have said they expected to play Budarick as a defender.

Budarick has recovered from two knee reconstructions during his career, with the first injury coming in round two, 2021, and the second occurring in round 16, 2022.

"His attributes as a small defender give us confidence he can make an immediate impact next year, playing a variety of roles in the defensive half," Bulldogs player acquisition and strategy manager Michael Regan said

"Connor has a history of being able to play on the best small forwards in the competition while providing drive from the back half.

"He has also shown versatility and been effective in multiple roles, with his speed, physicality and diligence standing out."

Suns list boss Craig Cameron thanks Budarick for his contribution to the club.

"Connor was out of contract and expressed an interest in exploring an opportunity with the Bulldogs," Cameron said.

"We were comfortable facilitating his request as long as the deal aligned with our goals as part of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and the upcoming Telstra AFL Draft.

"We would like to thank Connor for his contribution to the club, throughout his time in our academy and in our AFL program and we wish him all the best for what lies ahead."