Coen Livingstone has not been offered a contract for 2026

West Coast's Coen Livingstone pictured during a meeting. Picture: West Coast Eagles

WEST Coast has delisted untried ruck Coen Livingstone after two seasons.

Livingstone was drafted in the 2023 Rookie draft and is a former member of the Eagles' Next Generation Academy.

While he did not play a senior AFL game, he was a part of the Indigenous All-Stars game in February.

Coen Livingstone and Luke Jackson compete in a ruck contest during the match between the Indigenous All Stars and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on February 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast list boss Matt Clarke thanked Livingstone for his contributions to the club.

"We have made the difficult decision to not offer Coen a contract for 2026," Clarke said.

"His attitude and commitment in his two years with the Eagles was first class, and he continued to give himself every opportunity with his work ethic and teamwork.

“We wish him well for the future."