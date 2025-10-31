Don't miss the action as a HUGE double-header kicks off the final round of 2025

WHAT a way to start the final home and away round of a sensational season.

North Melbourne sits undefeated atop the ladder and has already locked in the minor premiership, but there's still plenty to play for including a massive piece of history.

Victory would be the Roos' 24th in a row, passing the 23 Geelong set in the old VFL through 1952-1953.

But Hawthorn isn't without its chance to play spoilsport, sitting second on the ladder and with a habit of finding gritty and hard-working ways to win.

The previously low-scoring Hawks are also hitting the scoreboard in recent weeks, kicking their three highest totals over the last three rounds, and they go into Friday night with an unchanged side.

North has made three changes, bringing back veterans Jenna Bruton and Emma Kearney along with Taylah Gatt, while managing Kate Shierlaw and Vikki Wall ahead of finals and omitting Ella Slocombe.

History also hangs in the balance for West Coast as it tries to lock in a finals spot for the first time, but it won't come easy against a much-improved Carlton desperate to secure a home final next week.

The Eagles have taken massive strides this year under Daisy Pearce and have brought in some big names for this crucial clash, none bigger than Ella Roberts who has been enjoying a stellar season.

Also returning are Sarah Lakay, Belinda Smith and Abbygail Bushby, but they'll sorely miss the suspended Jessica Rentsch who will be sitting on the sidelines along with Lucy Boyd, Annabel Johnson and Mikayla Western.

The changes at Carlton are even bigger, with captain Abbie McKay and vice-captain Mimi Hill coming back into the team at the expense of Keeley Skepper and Siofra O'Connell.