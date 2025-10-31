The teams are in for round 12's Sunday's matches

Chelsea Randall, Poppy Boltz and Rylie Wilcox. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE champion Chelsea Randall has been withdrawn from the Crows' squad after a reoccurrence of her concussion symptoms, with the team making a host of changes for its must-win game against Fremantle.

Randall had resumed full contact training and was named in Adelaide's squad on Thursday night for Sunday's match, but was pulled out on Friday afternoon.

"In a genuine attempt to be match-ready, Chelsea completed a full contact session on Thursday, and trained really well and felt good, hence we included her in the extended squad," Adelaide head of AFLW Phil Harper said.

"The AFL’s concussion protocols state she must also be symptom-free for 24 hours following that session and unfortunately Chelsea has experienced symptoms, meaning she needs to sit out this week’s game.

"Chelsea’s health now and into the future is the most important part of this process that we are going through, and our entire focus will continue to be on providing her with the necessary support."

Adelaide has recalled dropped senior duo Jess Allan and Stevie-Lee Thompson, with Irish pair Kayleigh Cronin and Amy Boyle-Carr also brought in.

Niamh Kelly will miss with concussion, while Brooke Smith, Lily Tarlinton and Rachelle Martin have been omitted. Fremantle is unchanged.

Collingwood has named Georgia Clark in place of Amber Schutte (concussion), while Brisbane has made a big call, dropping the athletic Poppy Boltz. Draftee Claudia Wright joins her on the sidelines, with Ellie Hampson and Sophie Peters back into the mix after some time out with a broken collarbone and concussion respectively.

Western Bulldogs livewire Rylie Wilcox will miss the final game of the season with delayed concussion, replaced in selected side by veteran Naomi Ferres.

Opponent St Kilda has regained Charlotte Simpson from her own concussion, taking the place of Arianna Clarke.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Collingwood v Brisbane at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Clark

Out: A.Schutte (concussion)

BRISBANE

In: E.Hampson, S.Peters

Out: P.Boltz (omitted), C.Wright (omitted)

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: C.Simpson

Out: Ar.Clarke (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Ferres

Out: R.Wilcox (injured)

Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: S.Thompson, J.Allan, K.Cronin, A.Boyle-Carr

Out: N.Kelly (injured), B.Smith (omitted), L.Tarlinton (omitted), R.Martin (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil