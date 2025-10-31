W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani take a look at all the action ahead of the final round of the NAB AFLW season. The Eagles have mixed news at selection, four finals spots on the line for six teams, and new merch and uniforms are hitting the AFLW next year.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:57 - West Coast's good/bad selection news

4.48 - All the finals permutations

9.17 - Hawthorn's big ruck call

11.10 - The changing look of AFLW

