The Demons have announced their first list changes, with five players axed

Marty Hore kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has made five list changes, including defender Marty Hore, who has been delisted by the club for a second time.

Father-son Kynan Brown, former Brisbane tall Tom Fullarton and untried pair Oliver Sestan and Will Verrall have also been let go.

They are the club's first list changes this off-season, coming after Casey's VFL season ended over the weekend.

It comes at a time of uncertainty at the Demons, who this week have ramped up their search for a new senior coach following the sacking of Simon Goodwin.

Hore first played for the Demons between 2019 and 2021 before he returned at the start of 2023. He played a total of 20 senior games at the club, with his 2025 season ruined by injury.

Brown, the son of former Demon Nathan, managed just two senior games, while Fullarton also managed just two AFL games in his two years at the Dees.

Kynan Brown celebrates a goal during the match simulation between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields on February 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Sestan and Verrall did not taste AFL action in their time at the club.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Tom, Kynan, Ollie, Will and Marty for all that they’ve given to the program over their respective journeys," list manager Tim Lamb said.

"They will always be part of the extended Melbourne family, and we wish them the best for what comes next."