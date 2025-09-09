Max Gawn leads the team out ahead of the R18 match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX Gawn has capped another dominant season as the AFL's best ruck with his third 'Bluey' Truscott Trophy as Melbourne's best and fairest.

Gawn polled 592 votes to claim his first club champion award as captain, following his previous wins in 2018 and 2019.

Christian Petracca (479 votes) and Gawn's fellow All-Australian Kysaiah Pickett (467) filled out the podium places.

Top draftee Harvey Langford was named best first-year player to go with his eighth-placed finish in the overall count.

In his acceptance speech, Gawn heaped praise on Goodwin, who was sacked a month ago, noting all eight of his All-Australian selections had come when Goodwin was at Melbourne.

"He is going to be forever my coach," Gawn said. "Cheers Goody."

Simon Goodwin and Max Gawn celebrate Melbourne's 2021 AFL premiership. Picture: AFL Photos

President Brad Green also acknowledged Goodwin at Tuesday night's function. Goodwin is one of only four men to coach Melbourne to a flag.

"Simon leaves behind an extraordinary legacy - he is one of only four people to coach Melbourne to a premiership," Green said in his speech.

"Simon gave everything - not just as a coach, but as a person, and for that we are extremely grateful.

"We will find a fantastic person (as the new coach) who will drive this club forward and you should be extremely excited about this, and what we can achieve together. This decision is critical to our club's future

"This is a great club and I have no doubt that success isn't far away."

2025 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Max Gawn – 592 votes

2. Christian Petracca – 479

3. Kysaiah Pickett – 467

4. Jake Bowey – 459

5. Christian Salem – 404

6. Kade Chandler – 376

7. Clayton Oliver – 353

8. Ed Langdon – 333

9. Harvey Langford – 318

10. Jack Viney – 313

James McDonald Trophy – Trademark Player

Jake Melksham

Ian Ridley Memorial Trophy – Club Ambassador Award

Tom Campbell

Harold Ball Memorial Trophy – Best Young Player

Harvey Langford

Ron Barassi Jnr Memorial Trophy – Leadership Award

Kade Chandler