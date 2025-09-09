MAX Gawn has capped another dominant season as the AFL's best ruck with his third 'Bluey' Truscott Trophy as Melbourne's best and fairest.
Gawn polled 592 votes to claim his first club champion award as captain, following his previous wins in 2018 and 2019.
Christian Petracca (479 votes) and Gawn's fellow All-Australian Kysaiah Pickett (467) filled out the podium places.
Top draftee Harvey Langford was named best first-year player to go with his eighth-placed finish in the overall count.
In his acceptance speech, Gawn heaped praise on Goodwin, who was sacked a month ago, noting all eight of his All-Australian selections had come when Goodwin was at Melbourne.
"He is going to be forever my coach," Gawn said. "Cheers Goody."
President Brad Green also acknowledged Goodwin at Tuesday night's function. Goodwin is one of only four men to coach Melbourne to a flag.
"Simon leaves behind an extraordinary legacy - he is one of only four people to coach Melbourne to a premiership," Green said in his speech.
"Simon gave everything - not just as a coach, but as a person, and for that we are extremely grateful.
"We will find a fantastic person (as the new coach) who will drive this club forward and you should be extremely excited about this, and what we can achieve together. This decision is critical to our club's future
"This is a great club and I have no doubt that success isn't far away."
2025 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy
1. Max Gawn – 592 votes
2. Christian Petracca – 479
3. Kysaiah Pickett – 467
4. Jake Bowey – 459
5. Christian Salem – 404
6. Kade Chandler – 376
7. Clayton Oliver – 353
8. Ed Langdon – 333
9. Harvey Langford – 318
10. Jack Viney – 313
James McDonald Trophy – Trademark Player
Jake Melksham
Ian Ridley Memorial Trophy – Club Ambassador Award
Tom Campbell
Harold Ball Memorial Trophy – Best Young Player
Harvey Langford
Ron Barassi Jnr Memorial Trophy – Leadership Award
Kade Chandler