The Lions have confirmed defender Brandon Starcevich is leaving the club to join the Eagles

Brandon Starcevich during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S two-time premiership defender Brandon Starcevich is leaving the Lions to take up an offer with West Coast.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan announced at the club's best and fairest on Thursday night Starcevich and Callum Ah Chee (Adelaide) would both be departing the club.

Starcevich had been weighing up staying with Brisbane or returning to his home state to play for West Coast.

The Eagles are set to table their end-of-first round pick given to them by the AFL in their assistance package to trade for Starcevich, so they don't dilute their compensation for departing free agent Oscar Allen.

Fagan was full of praise for the pair of two-time premiership defender.

"Cal Ah Chee and Brandon Starcevich will take up the option to move to other clubs next year," Fagan said.

"We all understand why that's happening.

"We're incredibly grateful for what they've done for our club. I can't thank those guys enough … they're real team players.

"We wish you all the best at your new clubs and hope you do very, very well."

Starcevich has been an integral part of the Lions' two premierships, shutting down Sydney's Tom Papley and Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield on the respective Grand Final days.

Fagan also confirmed Deven Robertson is looking to join the Eagles, while also announcing Sam Day would retire after 168 games, including 13 for the Lions.

Darcy Craven and Brandon Ryan have been delisted by the Lions.