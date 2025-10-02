The teams are in for round eight's Friday and Saturday matches, plus Sunday's squads

Maddi Gay, Abbie McKay and Isabella Grant. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will finally welcome All-Australian defender Maddi Gay back, while Abbie McKay and Kalinda Howarth are in line for a return, but the Western Bulldogs have lost key defender Isabella Grant.

Gay, who suffered an ACL strain in the Bombers' pre-season clash with North Melbourne, will come back to face her old side Melbourne on Friday night. She will offer the backline a much-needed boost, but unfortunately it comes at the expense of an injured Alex Morcom.

Grant suffered a concussion in last week's win over Collingwood, so has entered protocols, with Cleo Buttifant named for her first game of the season following a hamstring injury.

Exciting Collingwood forward Howarth has been included in the side's extended squad for Sunday's clash with West Coast following an ugly-looking knee injury in round six, while it has been confirmed that Georgia Knight has earned her debut after being taken with pick No.26 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW draft.

Sydney will be excited to get ruck Ally Morphett and reigning best and fairest Soofia Hurley back into the side as it prepares to face the undefeated Roos. Morphett, who missed last week with a calf concern, has had a torrid run with injury in recent seasons, but has been hitting her best form this year. Hurley, meanwhile, first came out of the side with a foot issue, and picked up a quad injury in her effort to return last week.

Experienced pair Rebecca Privitelli and Darcy Moloney have been omitted to make space.

Geelong captain Meghan McDonald may make her comeback after being sensationally dropped after the club's round three loss to Sydney. In demand cross coder Caitie Tipping has also been included in the squad to take on Carlton on Sunday in a must-win fixture.

Adelaide will still be without former captain Chelsea Randall, with Hannah Ewings the one confirmed omission its extended squad.

Charlie Mullins has been named to return from concussion protocols, taking an injured Evie Long's place in Brisbane's QClash side. The Suns, however, have been forced to make four changes.

Darcie Davies, Tayla Gregory, Mia Salisbury, and Keely Fullerton have taken the place of Jac Dupuy (concussion protocols), Claudia Whitfort (hamstring), Taya Oliver (concussion protocols), and Lauren Bella (omitted).

Notably, Clara Fitzpatrick will play despite injuring her hand in last week's loss to Melbourne.

First-year defender Molly O'Hehir is back from injury, replacing Jemma Rigoni in the Demons' backline, and former Greater Western Sydney captain Alicia Eva is back from a hamstring injury.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

Melbourne v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: M.O'Hehir

Out: J.Rigoni (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: M.Gay

Out: A.Morcom (injured)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Newman, A.Eva

Out: E.Brown (omitted), I.Linde (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: D.Guttridge, Ar.Clarke

Out: A.Richards (leg), R.Caris (hand)

North Melbourne v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.O'Shea

Out: A.Gavin Mangan (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: S.Hurley, A.Morphett

Out: R.Privitelli (omitted), D.Moloney (omitted)

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: D.Davies, T.Gregory, M.Salisbury, K.Fullerton

Out: J.Dupuy (concussion), L.Bella (omitted), C.Whitfort (hamstring), T.Oliver (concussion)

BRISBANE

In: C.Mullins

Out: E.Long (ankle)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Alberton Oval, 6.45pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Buttifant

Out: I.Grant (concussion)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: E.Yassir, C.Wicksteed, L.Brazzale

Out: Nil

ADELAIDE

In: K.Mueller, C.Leuzzi, K.Cronin, B.Smith

Out: H.Ewings (omitted)

Geelong v Carlton at GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: E.Kilpatrick, M.McDonald, C.Tipping, C.Mason

Out: B.Smith (omitted)

CARLTON

In: A.McKay, G.Pound, L.Field, M.Torpey, M.Austin

Out: A.Reidy (omitted), M.Guerin (omitted)

West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: K.Dalgleish, L.Painter, S.Bakker, R.Roux

Out: L.Steane (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Knight, M.Atkinson, G.Clark, K.Hogan, K.Howarth, E.James

Out: N.Morris-Dalton (omitted), V.Patterson (managed), A.Porter (omitted)