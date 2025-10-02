Don't miss a second of the action from Thursday night's round eight AFLW match

Jas Fleming (left) and Ange Stannett. Picture: AFL Media

HAWTHORN will be looking to consolidate its spot in the top four when it hosts Fremantle on Thursday night in Frankston.

Fresh off a closely fought win last week against Geelong, the Hawks will be up and about as they firm up a standing in the competition's upper echelon.

The Dockers have spent the past week in Victoria following last Saturday's clash against Carlton, and will be hoping the extra team bonding will hold them in good stead when they face the Hawks.

The Dockers have recalled Dana East with Orlagh Lally out injured, while the Hawks will be without star Emily Bates who is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a sternoclavicular injury.